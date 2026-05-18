Leanne Battersby set for new romance as Coronation Street promo introduces new Nazir family member Idris

A brand new promo for Coronation Street has revealed that a fresh face is heading to the cobbles, and he is already set to turn plenty of heads, especially Leanne Battersby.

The latest trailer confirms that Alya Nazir’s cousin Idris is about to make a memorable entrance, with the newcomer quickly catching attention as soon as he arrives in Weatherfield. He will be played by Junade Kahn and is expected to appear on screen next week.

Idris arrives onto the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Alya Nazir’s cousin Idris set for romance with Leanne Battersby in Coronation Street

Idris is being introduced as a confident, intelligent and ‘slightly dirty’ character. He is not afraid to get his hands dirty when needed.

Speaking about him, ITV producer Kate Brooks said: “He is very, very charming, the charm oozes out of every pore of this guy. He’s a savvy kind of business guy, he’s got a bit of a ruthless streak, he is prepared to get his hands slightly dirty, and he can charm the birds from the trees.”

She added: “He’s a new love interest for Leanne. The attraction is instantaneous. It kind of gives Leanne a new lease of life. She’s been harbouring a deep-rooted resentment towards Toyah and Nick, because that’s the life she had. This guy comes along, he’s got it all, he makes her laugh. He’s funny, he’s handsome, and he ruffles a lot of feathers, but he’s not without an edge. He’s not soft, and he’s certainly no pushover. He butts heads with some of our more alpha kind of characters quite early on.”

Idris’ first scenes are set to air on Tuesday, May 26, and it will not take long before he starts making an impression on Weatherfield locals. As well as catching Leanne’s eye, he also wins over Brody Michaelis and manages to get under the skin of Daniel Osbourne.

Alya welcomes her cousin to Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Newcomer Junade Kahn on joining Coronation Street

Although Idris is new to viewers, this is not the first time Junade has stepped onto the cobbles. He previously appeared in the soap back in 2008, playing Rosie Webster’s love interest Saj in a brief storyline.

Talking about returning, Junade explained: “He’s multi-layered and incredibly ambitious. As a child, he suffered a lot of hardship and neglect, so he’s had to overcome those obstacles entirely on his own. He’s a lone wolf – the black sheep of the family who has made a name for himself. He’s addicted to success and the finer things in life, but there’s a real vulnerability there, too. It’s the first time I’ve played a character where I can show that side, which is a great gift for an actor. “

Idris and Leanne romance

On Idris’ link to Leanne, he added: “They actually recognise each other from a family wedding where they sat at the same table. The connection is instant. He likes Leanne because she’s ‘real.’ He’s used to flashy people, but when he sees Leanne fending off a group of guys who aren’t paying their bill, he sees a strength in her that he admires. It reminds him of his own mother, who raised him as a single parent. He sees a strength in Leanne that he probably wishes he’d had in his own life. Working with Jane Danson has been amazing; even on her day off, she came in to meet me. She’s really made this experience special.”

The new Corrie promo is available here!

With Idris set to shake things up almost immediately, it looks like Leanne could be heading for a very different chapter on the cobbles, as sparks fly and tensions rise in equal measure.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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