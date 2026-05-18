Moira Dingle has warned Dawn Fletcher to grab the children and get away from Joe Tate before things spiral completely out of control in Emmerdale. But despite Moira’s fears, Dawn refuses to walk away and spoilers suggest her decision could have devastating consequences.

Cain’s hatred for Joe is becoming harder to contain by the day, leaving Moira terrified someone is going to get seriously hurt if this revenge plot continues much longer. But Dawn is determined to see it through, whatever the risk.

Dawn and Moira pulled Joe and Cain back off each other (Credit: ITV)

Cain’s fury explodes in Emmerdale

Cain Dingle has never been known for patience and on Monday night’s episode he proved once again that waiting for revenge really isn’t his style.

After bumping into Joe Tate in the pub, Cain struggled to keep his temper under control. Joe attempted to show concern following Cain’s recent operation, but his awkward attempt at sympathy only made things worse.

Before long Cain snapped and aggressively squared up to Joe in front of everyone.

Thankfully Moira arrived just in time to separate them and drag Cain away before things turned violent. But once they were back home, Cain admitted he couldn’t keep bottling up his anger and insisted Joe needed to pay for everything he had done.

Realising just how serious Cain was, Moira immediately called Dawn over and begged her to rethink her plan.

She asked Dawn how much money she would need to start a new life with the children, but Dawn insisted she could survive with very little because she had spent most of her life struggling financially.

Moira then urged her to end the scam, forget the revenge and leave Joe immediately before somebody gets hurt. More than anything, Moira wants to protect both Cain and Dawn before the situation becomes impossible to control.

Dawn is having doubts (Credit: ITV)

Dawn refuses to walk away in Emmerdale

Despite Moira’s warning, Dawn makes it clear in Tuesday’s episode that she has no intention of leaving Joe.

Moira is left stunned as Dawn stubbornly insists she can bring Joe down on her own terms.

But it’s obvious the pressure is already starting to affect her.

Later, while Joe excitedly talks about their wedding plans and their future together as a family, Dawn visibly struggles to keep up the act.

As Joe happily tells her that everything they have ever wanted is finally coming together, Dawn quickly excuses herself and heads off to help Clemmie with her homework.

Graham is worried what Joe has done when he finds Dawn unconscious (Credit: ITV)

Joe discovers the truth as Dawn’s life hangs in the balance in Emmerdale

As Dawn leaves the room, Graham arrives at Home Farm and it soon becomes clear both he and Joe know exactly what Dawn has been planning behind Joe’s back.

Graham warns Joe he needs to deal with the situation, but Joe chillingly insists he already has everything under control.

Later, Graham returns to Home Farm and makes a horrifying discovery.

He finds Dawn lying unconscious at the bottom of the stairs while Joe stands above her looking down.

Horrified, Graham demands to know what Joe has done.

But is Dawn alive? Will she survive? And has Joe finally gone too far?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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