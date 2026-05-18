Loose Women backlash as panel gush over Venezuela Fury’s wedding: ‘Are we really celebrating child marriage?’

The Loose Women ladies have come under fire following their comments about Venezuela Fury’s wedding.

The ITV show returned to screens on Monday (May 18) with Christine Lampard, Coleen Nolan, Jane Moore and Oti Mabuse back at the helm.

On the show, the stars discussed the latest showbiz and celeb news, including 16-year-old Venezuela’s recent lavish wedding. But it seems some viewers were not impressed…

The teen got married last weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Loose Women on Venezuela Fury’s wedding

On Loose Women, the panel chatted about Venezuela’s wedding to husband Noah, 19. The daughter of Tyson and Paris got married over the weekend in a ceremony on the Isle of Man.

According to reports, a total of 120 guests were in attendance. In addition to her immediate family, a couple of celebrities were invited.

It was the big wedding of the year so far.

Guests enjoyed grazing platters, macarons, fresh fruit and champagne as a harpist performed alongside former X Factor contestant Nicole Lawrence. They later headed into the ballroom, which had been transformed with 5,000 roses and hydrangeas, ready for the couple’s grand entrance.

A three-course dinner was served before evening snacks followed, as well as a performance from Peter Andre.

Talking about the wedding on Loose Women, the panel were left gushing. Christine told viewers: “Well, it was the big wedding of the year so far.

“Venezuela Fury, daughter of Tyson and Paris, of course, walked down the aisle at the weekend and said, I do to new husband Noah Price,” Christine added.

The panel spoke about the wedding (Credit: ITV)

‘It really was a proper spectacular’

She then mentioned reports that Venezuela is set to move from her family’s mansion and into Noah’s caravan.

Talking about Venezuela’s big day, Christine said: “Incredible, incredible pictures and videos coming out of that. It really was a proper spectacular.”

Her co-stars agreed as Coleen said: “It really was.” Christine continued: “It was an event, wasn’t it, for the whole of the families.”

She added: “I mean, I loved watching At Home With The Furys. They’re just great. So yes, good luck to all of them.”

‘Are we really celebrating child marriage?’

However, reacting to Loose Women discussing Venezuela wedding, some viewers were left fuming.

“Are we all living in a parallel universe to daytime ITV presenters? There’s nothing glitzy or glamorous about a kid getting married,” fumed one person on X.

Someone else chimed in: “I agree with you.” A third also wrote: “Are we really celebrating child marriage?” “If it was council estate parents, they’d get reported to Social Services!” another claimed.

“Very young getting married,” another agreed. But they added: “However, that’s their family tradition.”

Read more: Exactly how 16-year-old Venezuela Fury was allowed to get married as Paris and Tyson face intense backlash

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