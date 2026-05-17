Inside Venezuela Fury and Noah Price’s wedding day: 50ft-long dress; celebrity guests; dad Tyson’s emotional reaction; Tommy’s absence

Venezuela Fury, 16, got married to her husband, Noah Price, 18, in a lavish wedding yesterday (May 16), where friends and family celebrated.

The TV personality, who starred in her family’s Netflix show, At Home With The Furys, got engaged on her 16th birthday last September.

Earlier this year, she opened up about planning her wedding with mum Paris, where she explained she will have many bridesmaids. She also revealed her father, Tyson, would also be covering the cost of the wedding in line with Traveller tradition.

After officially tying the knot over the weekend, let’s have a look back on Venezuela and Noah’s big day…

Venezuela’s dress was reportedly self-designed (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price’s wedding

On Saturday, Venezuela and Noah got married on the Isle of Man at the Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist.

On the day, Venezuela wore a 50ft length fishtail white dress with long sleeves that featured lace detailing. She opted for a traditional veil and tied her brunette hair up for the occasion.

The dress was said to be self-designed and made using imported Italian lace. As she was photographed getting out of her car, Venezuela arrived with a pair of large sunglasses.

She reportedly rocked white Crocs that were hidden underneath her gown for comfort.

Venezuela got engaged on her 16th birthday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Previously, Venezuela opened up about her dress, telling The Sun: “It was exactly what I wanted. It was so comfortable, not heavy. I love it. It was beautiful.”

Her mum, Paris, wowed in a blue dress and matching hat. She also tied her blonde locks up and teamed her look with silver heels.

Dad Tyson looked dapper in a black tuxedo while groom Noah opted for a cream tux.

On the day, Venezuela had 18 bridesmaids in blue dresses. 13 of them were children, including Bambi Fury, Venezuela’s younger sisters Valencia, eight, and Athena, and four of Noah’s family members. The remaining five were grown-up bridesmaids.

Molly-Mae’s daughter Bambi was a bridesmaid (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Celebrity guests

According to reports, a total of 120 guests were in attendance. In addition to her immediate family, a couple of celebrities were invited.

Heavily pregnant Molly-Mae Hague made an appearance in a black dress and gushed over daughter Bambi’s adorable bridesmaid outfit online.

Sharing a photo of her 3-year-old looking out of the window on her Instagram Story, Molly-Mae wrote: “A little dream.”

Singer Peter Andre also performed on the day and shared his anticipation for the wedding ahead of the ceremony.

Uploading a photo with Tyson and Paris to his Story, he said, “What a night it’s going to be.”

Why was Tommy Fury not at the wedding?

Tyson’s younger brother, Tommy, who is dating Molly-Mae, was noticeably missing from the wedding.

ED! contacted Tommy’s reps for comment, who confirmed the reason for his absence. They said: “Tommy wasn’t there as he’s currently deep in training camp for his fight against Eddie Hall on June 13th.”

The fight is set to take place one day after Molly-Mae is due to give birth.

Tyson revealed the ceremony was a ‘beautiful’ day (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘She’s no longer a Fury’

Following the ceremony, Tyson spoke to The Sun and got emotional.

“It was beautiful. She’s no longer a Fury,” he said. “Time goes quick. We don’t realise it but it does. She’s a married woman now.”

Despite the rain on the day, Tyson insisted it didn’t ruin anything. “You can’t really help it, can you? If we wanted sun, we would have gone to Spain.”

On Instagram, Venezuela has already changed her username to @venezuelaprice1.

Paris wore blue on the big day (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It can be very difficult if you mix cultures’

Guests enjoyed grazing platters, macarons, fresh fruit and champagne as a harpist performed alongside former X Factor contestant Nicole Lawrence.

They later headed into the ballroom, which had been transformed with 5,000 roses and hydrangeas, ready for the couple’s grand entrance.

A three-course dinner was served before evening snacks followed, including sandwiches, curry and chips at 9pm, and bacon sandwiches at midnight.

While many snapshots have already appeared online from the day, Venezuela and Noah’s big day is expected to feature in the upcoming series of their family’s Netflix show.

“We didn’t do a seating plan. It’s such a tight, close-knit family wedding. We will all know each other. There’s no awkwardness, so everyone can sit with everyone and nobody gets upset,” Paris previously explained.

She added: “We all come from big families so we’ve got lots of little ones. I think it’s lovely that she is marrying within the traveller community. We have the same important traditions and cultural values and it can be very difficult if you mix cultures.”

Read more: Furys fans appalled by Netflix’s wedding gift to Venezuela: ‘Not appropriate for a 16 year old!’

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