Inside Venezuela Fury’s traditional Traveller wedding: Acid-pink flowers; ‘quirky’ dress; mum Paris’ advice for son-in-law

Venezuela Fury got engaged to her boyfriend, Noah Price, after he proposed during her 16th birthday bash last September, and is now busy planning her wedding.

Despite her mum, Paris, tying the knot to Tyson at 18, she admitted to OK! that she “didn’t feel old enough” to get married so young. However, she acknowledged that Venezuela is “over-the-moon happy”.

Here, we take a look inside their traditional Traveller wedding and everything the family has revealed…

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelafuryofficial)

Venezuela planning ‘quirky ideas’ for wedding dress

As she prepares for her wedding, Venezuela has started looking at dresses and venues, and is said by her mum to have some “quirky ideas,” including bold acid pink-and-yellow bouquets.

While they plan to keep the guest list “quite small”, Venezuela admitted that others may not see it that way.

“To anyone else it’ll be like the biggest wedding in the world, because we’re all very OTT,” she said.

Paris’ advice for son-in-law

Tyson will be covering the cost of the wedding in line with Traveller tradition, and has already had a so-called “man-to-man” conversation with Noah after he formally asked for Venezuela Fury’s hand in marriage.

So far, Paris Fury has only offered one piece of advice to her future son-in-law, joking: “Enjoy Venezuela’s many personalities, I hope!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelafuryofficial)

Venezuela will have 16 bridesmaids

In an Instagram post shared last week (March 11), Venezuela uploaded a wholesome compilation of her gifting her bridesmaids-to-be proposal boxes.

Alongside her sisters Valencia and Athena, Venezuela has also invited Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s daughter, Bambi, to serve as bridesmaids.

In a heartwarming moment, Bambi was shown smiling brightly while holding a bouquet of white roses.

In the comments, Paris confirmed Venezuela will have a total of 16 bridesmaids on her big day.

Paris confirmed Venezuela will have 16 bridesmaids at her wedding (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“I loved all the little ones faces 16 bridesmaids roll on the planning @venezuelafuryofficial,” she wrote.

Venezuela treated her wedding party to a selection of beauty products inside boxes adorned with the phrase “Will you be my bridesmaid?”

It was complete with items like makeup sets, tanning products, and other pampering goodies to ask them to be by her side on the big day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelafuryofficial)

In ‘no rush’ to start a family

Despite having six siblings, Venezuela isn’t planning on starting a family of her own, yet.

“Venezuela’s only young,” Paris said.

“They want to do some travelling, make their own life first, so there’s no rush. I don’t think I’ll be mentally prepared for that even in a few years’ time. We’ll see!”

Read more: Inside Tyson and Paris Fury’s wedding as they renew vows

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