Paris Fury, the wife of boxer Tyson Fury, has been defended after sharing the news that her 16-year-old daughter, Venezuela, is engaged.

The mum-of-seven’s fans leapt to her defence after the news was slammed by some of her followers, who branded it “madness”.

Paris Fury announces daughter Venezuela, 16, is engaged

Taking to Instagram earlier today (Saturday, September 27), Paris shared a video of the moment Venezuela got engaged during her 16th birthday party

In the video, Venezuela, who is wearing a white dress, and her boyfriend, Noah, can be seen on a dancefloor.

After sharing a joke together, Noah gets down on one knee, proffering a ring.

A shocked Venezuela says yes, before Noah hugs her and slips the ring on her finger, before kissing her on the cheek.

“Congratulations to @venezuelafuryofficial and @7noahprice on getting engaged. Both only young but when you know you know! Still in shock but very happy for you both. Me and your Dad couldn’t be prouder xxx,” Paris captioned the post.

Paris and Tyson have been together since they were teens (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Paris slammed

Some of Paris’ followers weren’t happy with the fact that Venezuela has got engaged so young.

“She’s a child – this is so wrong,” one follower commented.

“Omg she hasn’t lived,” another said.

“This child is 16! @parisfury1 @tysonfury you have worked so hard to give your children a better life. Let your daughter see the world not tie herself down to a boy! Maddness,” a third fumed.

Followers defend Paris Fury and send congratulations to Venezuela

However, there were plenty of Paris’ followers who were quick to defend the star and her daughter, highlighting the fact that this is part of traveller culture.

Paris and Tyson have been together since they were teenagers, getting married when she was 19 and he was 21.

“For everyone saying she’s too young – Paris got with Tyson at her 16th birthday & they’re still here happily married with a lovely little family 18yrs later ….dont be haters,” one follower commented.

“These comments aren’t it. In the Traveller community this is normal, just because it’s not other ‘normality’ why should people judge?!

Congratulations to the happy couple – sending lots of love xxxxxx,” another said.

Fans backed the family (Credit: Instagram)

“Everyone with their negative comments, this is a part of their culture. This is totally normal in a travelling community. Stop judging something from a perspective that isn’t normal to you,” a third wrote.

“Just because some people don’t understand or agree with traditions from a community doesn’t mean you have the right to comment negatively. @parisfury1 and @tysonfury should be allowed to celebrate their eldest daughter however they want and share without getting hate! They are their children’s biggest cheerleaders and they deserve respect,” another said.

