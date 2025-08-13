Inside Tyson and Paris Fury’s wedding as they renew vows

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury renewed his vows to his wife Paris in the South of France earlier this week.

The couple, who first met when they were teenagers, got married in 2008 at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

They have since started a family of their own and currently share seven children — Venezuela, 15, Prince John James, 13, Prince Tyson II, nine, Valencia Amber, seven, Prince Adonis Amaziah, six, Athena, four, and Prince Rico Paris, two.

While in the South of France, Paris and Tyson Fury exchanged their vows (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tyson Fury and Paris renew wedding vows

In an Instagram post shared one hour ago (August 13), Tyson, 37, announced he and Paris, 35, exchanged vows for a third time. Over the top of the post played Bruno Mars’ hit Marry You.

“@parisfury1 & i got married again third time lucky, we had the most beautiful day in sof [South of France] it holds a lot of special memories for us,” he wrote in his caption.

When the pair first got married, Paris Fury was 19 and Tyson was 21-years-old. In April 2013, they renewed their vows in New York City.

However, for their latest ceremony, the couple were joined by their children. It is unclear which day they renewed their vows. However, Tyson celebrated his birthday yesterday (August 12).

Photos from their intimate ceremony

In Tyson’s Instagram post, he documented their stunning day with a compilation of photos. Outside the venue, the family of nine posed for a group shot in the sun.

At the wedding venue, the pair were snapped inside a old-fashioned church. Paris stunned in a fitted lace midi dress as she held on to a small bouquet of white and blue flowers.

Tyson kept it casual for the occasion and wore black sandals, shorts, and a cream shirt. He accessorised with a necklace with a large cross pendant.

While in other pics, their youngest daughters appeared to be flower girls holding small baskets.

Paris pulled up to the venue in a roofless white Rolls-Royce alongside her daughters. She appeared in the back seat.

The ceremony appeared intimate as Tyson and Paris was captured from a far while exchanging vows.

Fans congratulate

Following the wholesome news, fans rushed to the comments section to share their congratulatons.

“How lovely is this? A happy marriage and a big family. Can we go back to normalising this?” one user wrote.

“Congratulations you all look gorgeous,” another person shared.

“This is beautiful! They have been together since they have been 15 and never fallen out of love with each other I hope everyone can have a relationship like this,” a third remarked.

“Congratulations. Paris you look sensational,” a fourth fan said.

