MAFS Australia’s Bec addresses romance with Australia’s ‘most expensive male escort’ after Danny split

MAFS Australia may be drawing to a close, but Bec’s relationship status is still keeping fans talking.

After her explosive split from Danny and a series of dramatic confrontations, the controversial bride has now spoken out about her connection to a very unexpected new man.

In recent weeks, Bec was photographed looking cosy with Marcus Rich, a heavily tattooed British man who has been described as one of Australia’s best-known male escorts. Naturally, fans were desperate to know whether the pair were dating—and Bec has now addressed the rumours herself.

Danny was under attack from Bec (Credit: Channel 4)

How did Bec and Danny end their MAFS Australia relationship?

Bec and Danny’s relationship was one of the most turbulent of the season.

Despite making it all the way to Final Vows, their romance came to a painful end when Danny told Bec that he saw her as a friend rather than a wife.

The split was particularly devastating for Bec, who had become emotionally invested in the relationship.

Things then became even more complicated when it emerged that Danny had been messaging Steph just days after ending things with her. Those messages—including love hearts, selfies and a bikini photo—sparked one of the biggest confrontations of the Reunion Dinner Party.

Danny has since apologised to both Bec and Steph, though UK viewers are still waiting to see exactly what led to that apology.

Bec has been spotted with another man (Credit: Channel 4)

Is Bec dating a male escort?

Speaking on the MAFS Funny Podcast, Bec was asked directly about her relationship with Marcus Rich after photos of the pair together surfaced online.

Podcast host Joshua Fox remarked: “This guy is heavily tattooed. He’s British. Actually, he’s very similar to Danny now that I think about it. But then, his controversy is he’s a male escort.”

Bec confirmed: “Correct. He is the most expensive male escort in Australia.”

However, she was quick to stress that any similarities between Marcus and Danny are purely superficial.

“What can I say about this? He’s a beautiful human being. One of the kindest men I know. I know that you just sort of referenced his tattoos and that he is an Englishman. But he and Danny are nothing alike at all. He’s nothing like him.”

When asked whether they were officially together, Bec explained that they are currently getting to know one another.

“Look. We’ve spent a lot of time together over the course of the last few days I’ve been in Sydney. We met at a Daily Mail party about a month or so ago. We talk every single day. I don’t know, he’s my friend.”

Bec only lashed out because she didn’t trust Danny (Credit: Channel 4)

How would Bec deal with dating a sex worker?

The conversation also turned to whether Marcus’s profession would be an issue if their friendship developed into something more serious.

Bec admitted she had thought carefully about how her own insecurities might affect a future relationship.

“It’s quite funny, because who knows? Let’s refer to me in this situation. I did come across as insecure and I did come across as untrustworthy. It’s quite a conundrum.

“I am a conundrum. However, whether or not it be with Marcus or another sex worker, I think that for me, my insecurities were because I was being lied to.”

Bec explained that her difficulties with Danny stemmed from feeling that she was not being told the truth, which undermined her trust.

Speaking about Marcus, she added: “It’s good fun. He’s [bleep]ing hot. And he’s a beautiful human. But if we were to start dating, him being a sex worker for me, it’s not a factor. That’s a job. I don’t look at the job, I look at the person.

“If I were to get into a relationship with an escort, it would merely be that you would have trust and communication in that relationship. I didn’t have that with Danny. That’s why you saw the worst in me. I was being gaslit behind the scenes.”

Read more: 7 whopping lies Gia told on MAFS Australia as she’s finally hauled onto After The Dinner Party