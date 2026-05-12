MAFS Australia’s Brook and Chris noticeably absent as the 2026 cast reunite for a final dinner party

Brook Crompton might have been one of the biggest troublemakers of this year’s MAFS Australia, but she was nowhere to be seen at tonight’s reunion dinner party.

The model certainly made her mark in just a few short weeks on the experiment, leaving viewers fully expecting her to return for another round of chaos.

Her close friend and fellow firestarter Gia Fleur did have a seat at the table, and she looked more than ready for whatever drama was coming her way.

MAFS Australia’s Brook Crompton gave the reunion dinner party a miss (Credit: Channel 4)

But fans were left asking the obvious question: where was Brook when the gossip about Danny Hewitt and Stephanie Marshall was about to kick off?

Why Brook wasn’t at the MAFS Australia reunion dinner party

Brook entered the series as one of the original brides and said “I do” to Chris Nield on the E4 show, but her time in the experiment is remembered for very different reasons.

Brook, Gia and Bec Zacharia were all at the centre of that explosive dinner party moment, taking aim at Stella xx and Alissa Fay. The fallout was so intense the experts later confronted them during the commitment ceremony.

While Gia and Bec eventually apologised, Brook took a very different exit. After ending her short lived marriage to Chris, she went to the bathroom and simply never returned.

Brook went to the toilet on MAFS Australia and never came back (Credit: Channel 4)

When asked about missing the reunion dinner party, Brook first said she was busy elsewhere.

“It was a close friend’s 30th and I didn’t want to miss it,” Brook told Australia’s Pedestrian. “I had about four producers call and beg, trying to get me there, even saying they hadn’t invited Chris.

“But honestly, I just couldn’t be bothered with the drama as well.”

However, that was not the full story.

MAFS Australia’s Brook is pregnant but where is Chris?

The real reason Brook skipped the reunion is because she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Harry.

Brook had only just discovered she was expecting when filming wrapped.

It sounds complicated, and it is. Brook had been with Harry before marrying Chris on MAFS Australia, and after leaving the experiment, she got back together with him.

During the final stages of filming, Harry also proposed.

Filming ended in October, with the reunion dinner party taking place in November. By that point, Brook had already found out she was pregnant and declined to return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROOK CROMPTON (@brookcrompton_)

Brook later explained: “In the lead-up, I was contacted multiple times by producers via email and phone, encouraging me to attend.

“However, at that point in my life, I had just found out that Harry and I were expecting our first child. Given everything I had experienced, I made the decision that returning to that environment was not in my best interest.”

Brook is now close to her due date, with she and Harry expecting a baby boy. The pair recently celebrated with a baby shower style brunch.

And Chris? He told the Daily Mail Australia he was not invited back, joking he is a “pain in the arse”.

“They made the right decision,” Chris said. “I was a pain in the arse!”

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Rachel and Steven make their Final Vows but there is ‘really sad’ news for fans

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