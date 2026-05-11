Rylan Clark ‘rules himself out’ of new Strictly host gig days after chemistry test audition

Rylan Clark has “ruled himself out” of the Strictly hosting gig, just days after his chemistry test audition, according to reports.

The news comes amid reports claiming Emma Willis, a close pal of Rylan’s, will be replacing Tess Daly in the show’s hosting role this year.

Emma is reportedly the new Strictly host (Credit: Cover Images)

Emma Willis ‘lands Strictly gig’

According to The Sun, Emma, 50, has been offered the Strictly hosting gig after impressing BBC bosses.

Speaking to the publication, a source said Emma will be accepting the offer and that she “absolutely nailed the chemistry tests”.

“Emma is a household name and a safe pair of hands, so the BBC knows she will do the job justice,” the source claimed.

“She’s incredibly popular with the public, too, and will suit the role down to a tee. She was absolutely thrilled to have been offered the job.”

It’s also been claimed that she will be joined in hosting the show by former It Takes Two host Zoe Ball.

Rylan is no longer going for the Strictly gig, according to reports (Credit: Cover Images)

Rylan Clark rules himself out of Strictly gig

A close collaborator of Emma’s is Rylan. They worked together on Big Brother back in its Channel 5 days, and have regularly co-hosted This Morning together while the main presenters have been away.

However, the chances of Rylan and Emma reuniting to host one of the biggest shows on the BBC now looks unlikely, according to The Sun.

“Everyone knows that hosting Strictly would be a dream job for Rylan. He, of course, went for the audition because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime job, but soon after a chemistry test, he ruled himself out and started telling friends he’s doing Panto instead,” a source claimed.

Rylan and Emma won’t be hosting the show together, according to reports (Credit: Splash News)

‘It’s surprising’

“It’s surprising because Emma Willis is one of his closest friends. Rylan wasn’t the direction that Strictly wanted to go in.

“He wanted to make sure he was the one to show he had other plans anyway and ruled himself out before anyone could say otherwise,” they then added.

ED! has contacted the BBC and Rylan’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Strictly so what? Axed pros who’ve already landed on their feet with new jobs from Gorka Marquez to Karen Hauer

Strictly will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

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