Strictly Come Dancing fans deliver verdict as Emma Willis ‘revealed’ as new host

Emma Willis has reportedly landed the role as Strictly Come Dancing’s new host – but it appears some fans are not too pleased about it.

Former Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman exited the show at the end of last year. Following their exit, plenty of familiar faces have been tipped for the role.

Now, it’s been claimed TV favourite Emma Willis has been offered the job as Strictly host after impressing bosses at recent auditions.

Emma has reportedly been picked as Strictly’s new host (Credit: ITV)

Emma Willis ‘revealed’ as Strictly host

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly stepped down as Strictly hosts last year. Their replacements have yet to be confirmed but there have been a ton of celebs rumoured to be taking on their roles.

These include the likes of Bradley Walsh, Rylan Clark and Alison Hammond. And being a TV favourite, it’s not a surprise Emma has been mentioned several times with regard to her becoming the new host.

Emma has a career that spans several decades. Over the years she has hosted shows such as This Morning, Big Brother and The Voice UK. Recently, Emma fronted Netflix dating series, Love Is Blind UK alongside husband Matt Willis.

And now, it’s been claimed Emma is gearing up for another telly job, as the BBC has picked her as Strictly’s new host.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman quit the show last year (Credit: BBC)

Emma ‘thrilled to have been offered the job’

Talking to The Sun, an insider claimed Emma has been “offered the Strictly job and is going to accept”. The source went on to say how Emma “absolutely nailed the chemistry tests” and the Beeb “adores” her as well.

“Emma is a household name and a safe pair of hands so the BBC know she will do the job justice,” they claimed.

The insider went on: “She’s incredibly popular with the public too and will suit the role down to a tee. She was absolutely thrilled to have been offered the job.”

What’s more, it’s also been claimed that Emma will be joined by BBC Radio 2 favourite Zoe Ball on Strictly as well.

A BBC spokesperson has said: “Plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be confirmed in due course.”

Strictly fans react

Meanwhile, reacting to reports of Emma joining Strictly, viewers didn’t hold back their thoughts. One person on Facebook, penned: “Oh no, she’s everywhere, gonna miss you Strictly,” suggesting they wouldn’t be watching the new series.

Someone else added: “It’s a shame if it is Emma, I just find her too shouty and I probably won’t be watching after the first show. There are plenty of other good combinations out there. Rylan… just saying!”

A third chimed in on X: “Not sure I would go with Emma Willis personally. Preferred the idea of Miranda Hart presenting Strictly.”

However, other fans were over the moon. One person wrote: “Emma, I had hoped this was real. I absolutely loved you in @TheVoiceUKF and I think you’ll be perfect for @bbcstrictly.”

A second gushed: “Yeah I’ve loved Emma Willis for years and this feels like a major step up for her after hosting The Voice, BBUK etc. So well deserved.”

Another commented on claims Zoe Ball will be her co-host, saying: “THE PERFECT PAIRING! Emma and Zoe both have a breadth of experience with LIVE TV presenting so this would be brilliant.”

Read more: Strictly so what? Axed pros who’ve already landed on their feet with new jobs from Gorka Marquez to Karen Hauer

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