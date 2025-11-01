Heartbreaking ‘real reason’ Tess Daly is leaving Strictly following shock announcement

Tess Daly and fellow Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman shocked the nation last week after they announced they would be leaving the show after the 2025 series is complete.

The pair said it “feels the right time” to leave and admitted they have “loved working as a duo”.

Claudia joined the show as a co-presenter on the main show in 2010. Meanwhile, Tess has fronted the beloved BBC programme since its very first series in 2004.

Claudia and Tess announced they are leaving Strictly this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Real reason’ Tess Daly is leaving Strictly

Having been dedicated to the show for over 20 years, insiders have revealed that Tess would like to be able to spend more time with her family. She and husband Vernon Kay share two daughters — Phoebe, 21 and Amber, 16.

“Strictly is a real whirlwind – it is chaotic and they don’t have much time together,” a source told the Mirror.

“Vernon has been understanding and knows this. Tess has been on Strictly forever but it’s been heartbreaking for her not to have as much time as she wants with her family – it’s the juggle so many women have.”

Once the 2025 series has wrapped, Tess and Vernon are set to have “more special time” with her children.

“They’re seeing her taking time away from work briefly as their fresh start – a chance for her and Vernon to have some space for their relationship. Once Strictly has stopped, she can have so much more family time, more holidays, more special time with the kids and for work opportunities. It’s going to be very positive for them as a couple,” the insider continued.

ED! has contacted Tess’ reps for comment.

Tess reportedly wants to spend more time with her family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tess and Claudia’s replacement

While no name(s) have been announced as the replacement for Tess and Claudia, several names have been circling.

According to exclusive odds from SportsCasting, Roman Kemp is an early favourite. Former This Morning host Holly Willoughby is also a contender, as well as former Strictly contestant Alex Scott.

It Takes Two hosts Fleur East and Janette Manrara could also be in for a chance.

Read more: Tess Daly supported by Vernon Kay and eldest daughter Phoebe as she leaves Strictly Come Dancing after 21 years

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.