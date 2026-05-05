James Haskell’s mum reveals ‘where it all went wrong’ for rugby ace and ex-wife Chloe Madeley in surprise TV appearance

Celebs Go Dating returned with a bang on May 4, as James Haskell was joined by his mum – who was quick to share her opinions.

In a surprise twist, the celebs were joined by their nearest and dearest for a revealing group dinner.

But when James’ mum, Susie, got talking, she touched on his past marriage to Chloe Madeley.

Susie didn’t hold back (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened between James Haskell and Chloe Madeley?

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley went their separate ways in 2023 after five years of marriage. Despite the split, the pair have remained on good terms as they co-parent their young daughter, Bodhi.

James has previously been open about the reasons behind their breakup, admitting they were simply at different stages in life, with him still wanting to enjoy a more social lifestyle.

He told The Daily Mail in 2025: “If I put more time into my marriage than I did Guinness, then I wouldn’t be divorced now.

“It’s one of those things in life where some things don’t work out. But I have so much love for my daughter, and Chloe. It’s teamwork.”

In a surprising twist, James also revealed he sought Chloe’s advice before signing up for Celebs Go Dating.

“I was on the fence. She encouraged me to go for it. She is a good friend, and my co-parent. We’re very transparent with each other.”

James has been open about his split with Chloe (Credit: Channel 4)

What did James’ mum say on Celebs Go Dating?

Before Susie even sat down at the Celebs Go Dating dinner table, James admitted he was nervous about what his mum might say. Especially when it came to his past relationship.

“Mum is an absolute loose cannon at the best of times. I am dreading what’s going to come out of her mouth. As long as she does not upset my ex.”

It’s fair to say those nerves weren’t misplaced.

Susie didn’t hold back when asked about her son’s love life—and her comments quickly turned to his previous marriage.

“I’m not sure where he’s gone wrong because, prior to his wedding, I met lots of lovely girlfriends. Each of them loved me, which is a bonus.

“I do have quite a strong opinion on why I think it went wrong. You can’t have two stars because then you have them competing for the floor space the whole time. In the past, he’s been extremely popular. I have seen at rugby matches, where the elderly ladies have got very close to him.”

Read more: Celebs Go Dating’s James Haskell awkwardly ignores date as she makes crude joke about his leg injury