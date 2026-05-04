The real reason Celebs Go Dating star James Haskell divorced Chloe Madeley and the eye-watering amount he spent to keep his ‘body functioning’

James Haskell has signed up for the latest series of Celebs Go Dating, but while many will know him for his rugby career and TV appearances, his life off the pitch has been just as headline-filled.

From elite sport to reality TV and now a return to dating on screen, James has never been far from the spotlight. This time, he joins the E4 series tonight (May 4) alongside stars including Coleen Nolan and David Potts.

Here’s a closer look at his career, personal life and everything he’s been up to since retiring from rugby.

James has signed up for Celebs Go Dating on E4 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is James Haskell? How old is he?

James Haskell is a former England rugby union player, born on 2 April 1985 in Windsor, Berkshire, making him 41 years old.

He rose through the ranks at Wasps RFC, making his senior debut in 2002 after progressing through their system.

He went on to represent the England national rugby union team, earning over 70 caps and featuring in major international tournaments including the Six Nations and Rugby World Cup.

His club career also took him abroad, with spells at Stade Français in France, the Highlanders in New Zealand, and Japan’s Ricoh Black Rams.

He later returned to Wasps before finishing his playing career with Northampton Saints, retiring in 2019.

What position did James Haskell play?

James primarily played as a flanker, operating on both the blindside (No. 6) and openside (No. 7), where his tackling and physical presence made him a key part of any pack.

Earlier in his career, he also featured at No. 8, showing his versatility across the back row.

James has started a career in DJing since rugby (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What is he doing now?

Since retiring from rugby, James has built a career across media, fitness and entertainment.

He currently co-hosts The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast with Mike Tindall and Alex Payne, offering insight and opinion on the sport.

James is also active as an author and public speaker, focusing on fitness, mindset and life after professional rugby.

He previously appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2019, where he became the fourth contestant voted out.

Alongside his media work, he has also taken up DJing, performing sets in London, Ibiza, Dubai and other locations.

What school did James Haskell go to?

James attended Papplewick School before going on to Wellington College, where his rugby ability began to stand out.

That period helped set him on the path to professional sport.

He later faced disciplinary action over an incident involving a non-consensual recording that showed his rugby friend Paul Doran-Jones having sex with his then-girlfriend in school accommodation, filmed using a hidden camera.

The recording was later stolen by the woman involved. Paul was expelled, while Haskell was suspended in connection with the incident. He was 17 at the time.

In 2009, James reflected on the incident, insisting it was a “stupid mistake”.

“All I am going to say is this. My idea, Paul was execution, I wasn’t in the cupboard at all,” he said.

He added: “We decided to set up a home video club and it went horribly wrong. It was a stupid mistake that we both regret. The worst thing was I was portrayed as having been involved. I was nothing to do with it apart from, obviously, it was my idea.”

What happened to James Haskell’s leg?

Injuries have been a major part of James’s sporting career, particularly affecting his lower body.

A significant setback came in 2016 when he suffered a big toe injury while playing for England, which required surgery and a lengthy recovery.

Over the years, he also dealt with ongoing issues in his neck, hips, shoulders and back, all of which took their toll.

In 2025, he revealed on the Spooning with Mark Wogan podcast that he had spent a whopping £70k on operations, medical treatment, physios, injections and prescriptions just to keep his “body functioning”.

He also underwent a major ankle operation later in 2025, requiring a surgical boot and crutches during recovery.

What happened to James Haskell and Chloe Madeley?

James began dating Chloe Madeley in 2014, and the pair later married in Berkshire.

After five years of marriage, they announced their separation in October 2023. They share a daughter, Bodhi Rae Georgia Haskell, and continue to co-parent.

James reflected on the relationship in 2025, saying: “If I put more time into my marriage than I did Guinness, then I wouldn’t be divorced now,” he told the Daily Mail.

He added: “It’s one of those things in life where some things don’t work out, but I have so much love for my daughter and Chloe. It’s teamwork.”

Speaking on the Spooning with Mark Wogan podcast, he also said: “Chloe is an amazing woman, extremely talented. She’s made me a much better person being with her,” he said.

“Now we’re separated.. you separate essentially because you want to make sure your daughter has the best possible life. I think when you have a child, you have a responsibility and everything your other wishes go out the window.”

“As you grow in relationships, marriage is a really interesting thing, because a lot of people change, elements change, careers change, and you kind of, the confines of it mean that everything else grows but it doesn’t grow.”

Chloe also opened up about their divorce (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘The last year of the marriage was awful’

Their divorce was finalised in December 2025. Chloe later told The Sun:

“It’s been [bleep]ing long enough”.

“It’s fine now”.

However, she also said that “the divorce process has been incredibly emotional and volatile”.

“We have weeks where everything’s fine and we get on really well,” she said.

“And then we have weeks where we don’t agree on something or someone gets frustrated or angry, and then we don’t speak.”

She also previously told The Sun: “It was so dark, painful, and one of the worst periods of my life. It’s a good thing we ended it.”

“It was so incredibly scary. I’m amazed I got through it in the way that I did. I think more people should see it as a positive thing. I’m so proud of myself and so relieved that I actually called it a day.”

James Haskell on Celebs Go Dating

Since joining Celebs Go Dating, James has spoken about the experience on the LNER Routes podcast.

“It’s not something I ever thought I would do but it kind of came around at the right time. I’m A Celeb for me, I was the first rugby player to do that and be put on that pedestal,” he said.

“I loved the experience, and you learn very quickly that you become beholden to editors and people, and that’s kind of the way it is. I went on Celebs Go Dating not necessarily to find love but to showcase myself in a different light. I’m very much like Marmite, people either love me or hate me, but they have a very certain impression of me before they’ve met me,” he continued.

He admitted that he is “very aware” that his daughter will be watching him one day. James said he also wants to be respectful of his ex-wife, Chloe, and has spoken to her about the show.

Since signing up, James revealed he’s been on five dates with some “lovely people”. He mentioned that one he “might date again”.

Read more: Coleen Nolan admits she’s ‘gagging for it’ as she tries sex toys in racy Celebs Go Dating scenes: ‘I’m a horny devil’

Celebs Go Dating starts on Monday, May 4 on E4 at 9pm

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