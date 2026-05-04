The real reason Celebs Go Dating star Lucinda Light would never get plastic surgery and why she’s ‘overwhelmed’ at the thought of dating

Celebs Go Dating 2026 launch is here and Lucinda Light from Married At First Sight Australia is among the stars taking part this year – but who exactly is she? And what does she do? Each year, the agency welcomes a group of single celebrities all hoping to find love. And for 2026, the line-up is packed with familiar faces. One of those is Lucinda Light, who already knows what it’s like to search for romance on TV after appearing on Married At First Sight. This time around though, dating one person at a time might feel a little less intense than marrying a stranger. So, who is Celebs Go Dating star Lucinda Light? Here’s everything you need to know.

Lucinda is best known for MAFS Australia (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Lucinda Light and how old is she?

Lucinda Light is a wedding celebrant and performer from New South Wales, Australia. She was born on July 14, 1980, which makes her 45 years old.

Before her stint on MAFS, Lucinda was already working as a holistic counsellor and marriage celebrant. Since then, she has travelled globally, speaking about her life experiences and sharing her own grounding techniques.

What season of MAFS was Lucinda on? And who was her husband?

Lucinda Light appeared on Married At First Sight Australia in 2024, meaning her rise to fame is still fairly recent. During her time on the show, she quickly became a fan favourite, thanks to her calm and direct approach.

She was paired with Timothy Smith, but the two didn’t develop a romantic connection. Although they initially left the experiment on friendly terms, things later seemed to change, with Timothy reportedly blocking Lucinda on social media.

On Instagram, Lucinda penned: “In my heart, I’ve always held Tim with understanding and compassion. I take responsibility for any hurt I may of caused by sharing my feelings and hurts. There are no hard feelings on my end. I still hold a lantern of hope for our friendship.”

While the exact reason behind their fallout hasn’t been revealed, it could be something Lucinda touches on during her time on Celebs Go Dating.

Lucinda and Timothy are no longer on good terms (Credit: YouTube)

Does Lucinda Light have a partner?

Right now, Lucinda Light is single, which is why she’s heading into Celebs Go Dating in search of love.

Speaking ahead of the show, she admitted that dating in recent months has felt a little overwhelming.

She explained: “I’ve been on a couple of dates. I’ve definitely never been asked out on so many dates, many of which I have just felt overwhelmed and kind of left dangling.”

Lucinda also shared on GK Barry’s podcast that she is “keen” to eventually find a long-term partner.

“I’m not scarred from dating. But, it’s been a very busy year and I haven’t given time to dating. Look, I’m definitely in the market. I’m keen at some point to find my person.”

Lucinda has not had any plastic surgery (Credit: YouTube)

Has Lucinda had any plastic surgery?

Since appearing on MAFS, Lucinda has not undergone any cosmetic procedures, explaining she prefers to stay natural.

She told Stellar Magazine: “I haven’t had any plastic surgery or fillers or Botox. I just don’t subscribe to that sort of stuff. Let’s make ourselves shiny from the inside out. That, to me, is far more appealing than spending thousands of dollars on fillers and botox.”

The biggest change she has made to her look was switching to a platinum blonde bob — a style fans said took years off her appearance.

What is Lucinda Light doing now?

Since leaving the MAFS experiment, Lucinda Light has gone on to build a successful career. She released her own book, Shine Your Light: A Guided Journal for Deepening Your Emotional Intelligence, and has toured with it, delivering talks based on her personal journey.

That’s not all — she also stepped back into reality TV in 2025, co-hosting The Honesty Box alongside Vicky Pattison.

The Honesty Box follows singles competing for a £100K prize, which decreases whenever someone lies.

Lucinda and Vicky worked together on Honesty Box (Credit: YouTube)

How did Lucinda find working with Vicky Pattison?

Although they only met shortly before filming, Lucinda and Vicky appeared to quickly form a strong bond.

Speaking on GK Barry’s podcast, Lucinda praised her co-host and reflected on their time together.

She explained: “Vicky really held the scaffolding of the show. She did a brilliant job of hosting it. I was sort of in the non-judgemental space.

“We do have such a laugh together. I love being with Vicky. She has taught me a lot. You are amazing and you’re great to watch.”

Is Lucinda Light still a marriage celebrant?

Despite her growing TV profile, Lucinda has continued her work as a marriage celebrant and MC.

According to her official website, she still offers full wedding services, including legal certification and hosting duties.

It states: “Lucinda provides full legal certification and official documentation. For those who want the party to flow as beautifully as the vows, she steps in as your reception MC, keeping the energy high.”

Her website also highlights her availability for public speaking and bespoke ceremonies — proving that even with her TV commitments, she hasn’t stepped away from the career that first defined her.

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