Professor Green admits ‘it’s hard’ as he reveals concerning health update as tumours are found on his spine and behind his eye

Celebs Go Dating star Professor Green has issued a concerning health update, revealing that he has tumours on his spine and behind his eyes.

The rapper, 42, issued the worrying update on his Instagram over the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Professor Green (@professorgreen)

Professor Green shares concerning health update

Taking to his Instagram, in a post for his 927k followers to see, he revealed that he has tumours on his spine and one behind his eye. However, he was quick to reassure fans that they’re benign.

The star shared a picture of himself pulling a face into the camera, with the caption: “If only genes came on hangers and you could choose your perfect fit.”

In a lengthy caption, he then wrote: “Genes are funny old things. The combo of my parents handed me adhd, autism, pyloric stenosis, factor vii deficiency and the latest addition: schwannomatosis. My nerve sheath tumours are thankfully benign, but chronic and not without complications – some more than others depending on their location.

“After four relatively superficial but painful growths were removed from my head and neck, I’ve now found out i have one behind my left eye and three along my spine: two smaller lesions at t5 and t6, and one the size of a blemmin’ lime around my s2 nerve,” he then said.

The star opened up (Credit: Cover Images)

Professor Green reveals he has tumours

“After a good few weeks of worrying about whether or not they were benign or malignant, i feel as though, as painful as this is (i thought it was ‘just’ worsening sciatica), the trauma i went through in my head living out worst case scenarios was worse,” he then wrote.

“I’ve come to a place of acceptance – this is how I’ll experience life, there’s no way around it, and that’s okay. What isn’t okay is descending into cyclical thought, nor is catastrophising or dreaming of some other reality – both are avoidance and neither conducive to being present.

It’s hard knowing what’s owing to what sometimes – is the physical pain causing mental anguish, or is my mental load manifesting physically? again, it’s probably not worth too much thought – I’m doing my utmost to acknowledge, accept and exist wholly and fully without becoming avoidant and being somewhat willingly distracted by it all. Though hands up to having been hijacked by it all for a few weeks.”

He then went on to say that it is an “intense experience, but it’s mine”, and showed his solidarity with those suffering from “anything chronic”.

The star’s fans sent their support (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans support star

Taking to the comment section, fans showed the star their support.

“Keep looking up, you’ve got this,” one fan wrote,

“You got this, and we got you @professorgreen – as much as I enjoy your music I find you even more inspiring as a man and human being. Keep on keeping on brother,” another said.

“Chronic illness and pain is a [bleep] club to be a part of but it has some of the best members xx,” a third added.

Read more: All the stars joining Celebs Go Dating 2026 as ‘cougar’ Coleen Nolan ‘signs up’

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