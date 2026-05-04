Craig Charles supported by I’m A Celebrity co-star following second family death

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Craig Charles has revealed his father-in-law has died, a month after the death of his mother-in-law.

Craig announced that mother-in-law Anna had died four weeks ago, just before I’m A Celebrity South Africa launched.

Now, he has sadly shared that Anna’s husband Vincent – Craig’s father-in-law – has “gone to join her”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club (@craigcharlesfunkandsoul)

Craig Charles announces death of father-in-law

Posting a picture of himself and Vincent on Instagram earlier today (May 4), Craig emotionally shared: “My father-in-law Vincent, whose wife Anna passed away a month ago, has gone to join her.”

He added: “RIP Vincent. You were a mighty man.”

Craig Charles’ wife Jackie has lost both her parents in the space of a month (Credit: Splash News)

I’m A Celebrity co-star Gemma Collins shares her condolences

Craig’s I’m A Celeb co-star Gemma Collins was among those commenting. The pair entered camp together as the first of this year’s latecomers.

She said: “Sorry Craig,” adding a series of red love heart emojis.

Others sent love to Craig and his wife Jackie, who has lost both her parents in recent weeks. “Sending strength to you and the family right now. It’s been a tough start to a year. Memories will ease the pain. One day at a time,” said one.

Another added: “Ahhh so sorry, what a truly sad time for Jackie and your family.” A third commented: “So sorry to read this. To lose them both so quickly is a tough blow.”

Craig’s I’m A Celebrity co-stars sent their support (Credit: Splash News)

Second loss in a month for I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Craig

Craig only announced the death of his mother-in-law at the end of March.

Posting a picture of the two of them together, he said: “My mother-in-law Anna Fleming passed away at 8.43 Sunday night. One of the most significant women in my entire life. One of the kindest, wisest and intelligent people I’ve ever had the pleasure to know.

“RIP MUM,” he added.

I’m A Celebrity Legend Adam Thomas was among those sending condolences to Craig at the time. He said: “Much love dude.” Scarlett Moffatt added: “So sorry Craig. Sending love to all your family xx.”

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