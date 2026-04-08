I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers furious as ITV flooded with complaints minutes into show: ‘I’m finished!’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa left viewers seriously unimpressed tonight (April 8) after finally revealing the outcome of Gemma Collins and Craig Charles’ cliffhanger trial.

In fact, it’s fair to say fans were expecting a lot more.

The ITV all-stars series had built up major anticipation at the end of last night’s episode, teasing a dramatic showdown between Gemma and Craig as they faced 30 shots of pig’s blood.

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But when the moment finally played out, the reaction at home was swift and frustrated.

Gemma lost her eating trial (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins and Craig Charles finally complete trial

After plenty of hype from hosts Ant and Dec, the show returned to the clearing to pick up where it left off, with both stars facing the stomach-churning challenge.

Gemma Collins and Craig Charles managed to get through the first few shots together, but things quickly took a turn. After her third drink, Gemma stopped, covering her mouth as she fought back nausea before stepping away from the challenge.

Craig, however, powered on alone, going on to finish the remaining shots and secure a win for camp.

But viewers weren’t angry with The GC (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers fume over ‘pointless’ cliffhanger

While the trial itself was tough to watch, it was the way it had been stretched across two episodes that really sparked backlash.

“I’m finished with #imaceleb. They have taken the [bleep] with viewers, cliffhanger for that. It’s finished,” one viewer wrote.

“Ending on a cliffhanger just for Gemma to barely do any shots,” another complained. “They really put it on a cliffhanger just for Gemma to give up after four shots,” a third added.

Others questioned why the moment had not simply been included in the previous episode. “Let’s be honest though, we could have squeezed that last bit of the trial in last night’s episode,” one said.

“They ended last night’s episode on a cliffhanger FOR THAT?!” another fumed.

Craig won the challenge and a meal for Main Camp (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers admitted they had stayed up specifically to see the result, only to be left disappointed. “Aragh, I stayed up just for that?! Switching off!” one said, while another simply added: “Fuming.”

With such a strong reaction from fans, ITV may well take note as the series continues, especially when it comes to those all-important cliffhangers… Another of which happened tonight as Sinitta and Seann Walsh’s Bushtucker Trial reached its climax!

“Stop ending it before the trial finishes. It’s not big and it’s not clever!” declared one viewer. “Another cliffhanger! Poor Sinitta and Sean having to sit with snakes on their heads for the next 23 hours!” quipped a second. A third added: “Oh [bleep] off with this new trial-win cliffhanger!”

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I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on weeknights at 9pm on ITV1.

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