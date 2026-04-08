‘Axe this format immediately!’ I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans fume as show ends on ‘terrible’ cliffhanger

I’m a Celebrity South Africa viewers were left seriously unhappy during Tuesday night’s episode, after the show ended on an unexpected cliffhanger.

Fans are used to watching the show air live each year, so the pre-recorded all-stars format has already been met with mixed reactions.

However, this latest twist has only added to the frustration, as many viewers were not impressed with the way the episode wrapped up.

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The show ended on a cliffhanger with Gemma promising Savannah Scrub she’d win (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity ended on a cliffhanger

During the episode, Gemma Collins made her iconic entrance into camp. And instantly brought entertainment and energy that many fans felt had been missing from the series so far.

Alongside fellow late arrival Craig Charles, she took on her first trial of the series. The pair were tasked with deciding how much they were willing to eat in order to win points for their respective teams.

As the trial reached its final stage, everything was building towards a tense showdown. Both Gemma and Craig had made their choices, and it all came down to the last moment.

However, just as hosts Ant and Dec were about to get the final part of the trial underway, the episode suddenly cut off. The abrupt ending meant viewers were left without seeing the result – something that rarely happens on the show.

Fans were left shocked at the cliffhanger (Credit: ITV)

Fans fume over show’s new format

Unsurprisingly, viewers quickly took to social media to share their frustration at the cliffhanger.

One penned: “What the [bleep]? Axe this pre-recorded format immediately. What do you mean ending the episode on a cliffhanger in the middle of a trial?”

Another added: “That’s a terrible cliffhanger. I was looking forward to seeing if Gemma overcame her fears.”

“Cliffhanger! Can’t wait for tomorrow’s episode!” a third wrote.

Some fans also pointed out similarities to The Traitors, which is known for ending episodes on dramatic cliffhangers.

One viewer commented: “I’m A Celeb editors saw the cliffhanger that The Traitors pulled on the second to last episode.”

With the series already fully filmed and reports of more drama still to come, it seems likely that this won’t be the last time viewers are left hanging at the end of an episode.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Gemma Collins reveals exactly how much weight she lost in South Africa

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