I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Gemma Collins’ shocking TOWIE wage and weight loss that saw her drop three dress sizes

Gemma Collins is making her long-awaited return to I’m A Celebrity for the South Africa series – more than a decade after her unforgettable first stint.

The reality TV icon is back alongside fellow all-stars, including Scarlett Moffatt, Ashley Roberts and Adam Thomas, as the spin-off launches this weekend (April 6) with Ant and Dec at the helm.

From her TOWIE beginnings to becoming one of the UK’s most recognisable TV personalities, Gemma has kept herself firmly in the spotlight. Here’s everything you need to know about the GC, from her rise to fame to her love life and biggest TV moments.

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Gemma found fame on TOWIE (Credit: ITV)

How did Gemma Collins get famous?

Gemma Collins became a household name after joining ITV2’s The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) in 2011.

She quickly became a fan favourite, appearing as a regular from series 2 through to 2019. Reflecting on the show’s 15th anniversary in 2025, Gemma told BBC Essex: “I’ll always cherish it. It was special, it was just magic,” she said.

“They were wild, they were great, they were fun,” Gemma added. “It was a whole new era and it was just a vibe and a time and I will never, ever change [or] regret [it].”

Before finding fame, Gemma worked selling cars at a BMW garage in Harold Wood, east London, and admitted leaving her job was a “massive risk”.

“Yes, we all got paid £50 in the day but it all turned out good. I’m still living here to tell the tale. I knew I was going to be able to have a good life off the back of taking a massive risk,” she explained.

Are Gemma and Bobby still friends?

Gemma was once close friends with Bobby during her TOWIE days, but the pair have since drifted apart.

They have both spoken openly about losing touch, with Bobby joking he hasn’t seen Gemma in seven years and saying she’s harder to reach than “Marilyn Monroe on a Ouija board”.

However, Gemma has made it clear she would be open to reconnecting. Speaking on the Wright At Home podcast, she revealed she had tried to get in touch with him.

“I’d love to see Bobby again, I don’t know where he is,” she said. “I did call him with Chloe Sims, because when she comes over from LA, she doesn’t live far from us, actually. I said, ‘Come on, let’s ring Bob.’ Rung, did he answer? No.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins © (@gemmacollins)

What does Gemma Collins look like now? Has she lost weight?

Now 45, Gemma has been open about her weight-loss journey in recent years.

Known for her glamorous style and signature blonde hair, she revealed in November 2024 that she began using slimming injections alongside exercise, dropping from a size 26 to a size 20.

Opening up to OK! in October 2025, she said: “I love myself as I am – you’ve got to be kind to yourself, it’s just about constantly remembering to make those right choices and be mindful.”

“I don’t put pressure on myself. It didn’t take you five minutes to gain it and it’s not going to take you five minutes to lose it.”

When was she on Big Brother?

Gemma appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 for its 17th series, alongside stars including Danniella Westbrook, Tiffany Pollard and Scotty T.

She finished in seventh place and became known for her iconic one-liners, diva moments and unforgettable outbursts, many of which later turned into viral memes.

Where does Gemma Collins live?

Born in Romford, east London, Gemma now lives in a £1.3 million converted barn in the Essex countryside, in Roxwell near Chelmsford.

Her home – nicknamed Gemmawood – features sprawling gardens, a hydro pool, a large pond and eye-catching decor, including elephant statues.

She shares the property with her fiancé Rami Hawash and her parents, who moved in due to health concerns.

Speaking to The Sun in 2025, Gemma said: “Everyone in the family’s doing well, mum and dad are well. They live with me now. They’ve moved into my home, so we’re like one big Irish family.”

“My brother lives six minutes up the road and I’ve got my nephews. We’re all within touching distance,” she added.

Can she sing?

Gemma has also shown off her singing skills over the years. In 2020, she recorded Baby It’s Cold Outside with fellow Celebrity Big Brother housemate Darren Day.

She also performed Big Spender on the BBC show All Together Now, with the performance racking up more than 1.4 million YouTube views.

Judge Geri Halliwell praised her at the time, calling her performance “amazing” and saying she felt “proud” of the GC.

Gemma Collins without makeup

Gemma has never shied away from showing her natural look, often posting makeup-free snaps on social media.

During the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, she shared a photo wearing a “Social distance Queen” T-shirt, proudly embracing her bare face.

“NO FILTER. NO MAKE UP. JUST ME UNAPOLOGETICALLY ME. SOCIAL DISTANCE QUEEN,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins © (@gemmacollins)

Gemma on I’m A Celebrity

Gemma first entered the jungle in 2014 for the 14th series but dramatically quit after just three days, citing panic, lack of food and a fear of rats.

After signing up for the South Africa series, she explained at the launch event why she wanted another shot.

Gemma left I’m A Celebrity in 2012 after three days (Credit: ITV)

“Obviously, it didn’t work out for me the first time around,” she said.

“When I got asked to do it again, I thought I had spent my whole life with this black cloud hanging over my head. I am older now, I just thought, I have to do this before whatever happens to me in my life, I must go back into that jungle. It was one regret I had. This was a total redemption from me.”

Is Gemma Collins married?

Gemma is not married, but she has been engaged to Rami Hawash since February 2024.

Earlier this year, she revealed on Instagram that she hopes to tie the knot and start a family.

Gemma and Rami have been engaged since 2024 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

On April Fool’s Day, she even teased fans by posting a photo in a wedding dress, joking that she had secretly tied the knot.

“Hey guys I got married in secret recently I didn’t marry as the GC i married as the girl @rami_hawash_knows pre fame it was the most beautiful day with the most beautiful people in a room filled with love,” she wrote.

“Sadly the stories started to circulate so I have had to share this with you all now is the time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins © (@gemmacollins)

Gemma has previously been linked to several partners, including her on-off relationship with James Argent, which played out on TOWIE.

Read more: ‘I’m out!’ The ‘dirty prank’ gone wrong that forced Gemma Collins to shout ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ during South Africa series

I’m A Celebrity South Africa launches Monday, April 6 on ITV and ITVX

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