I’m A Celebrity… South Africa: Full line-up announced as Adam Thomas, Ashley Roberts and Scarlett Moffatt join All Stars cast

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is officially making its return — and ITV has finally revealed the All Stars on the line-up to head back into the jungle.

After months of rumours, the broadcaster confirmed today (March 9) which familiar faces will be braving the Bushtucker Trials once again.

Unlike the regular series, the All Stars version was pre-recorded last September, though the winner will still be chosen by viewers when the final airs live in 2026.

Ashley Roberts is on the I’m A Celebrity All Stars line-up (Credit: Splash News)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 line-up: David Haye and Ashley Roberts

Among the first names confirmed are former world champion boxer David Haye and Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts.

Both appeared on the 12th series in 2012, finishing in third and second place respectively. That series was won by former EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks — but this time, David and Ashley will be hoping to go one step further.

Scarlett Moffatt and Adam Thomas

Also returning is Scarlett Moffatt, who won the show in 2016 and was crowned Queen of the Jungle after beating runner-up Joel Dommett in the final.

However, Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas — who finished third during the same series — will also be heading back into camp.

Adam currently holds the record for completing the most Bushtucker Trials, so fans will be watching to see if he can extend that record in the All-Stars edition.

Seann Walsh

Comedian Seann Walsh, who took part in the 2022 series and finished in fifth place when Lioness Jill Scott won, will also be returning to camp.

Beverley came ninth in 2020 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sir Mo Farah and Beverley Callard

Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah and Coronation Street star Beverley Callard are also heading to South Africa.

Both previously competed in the 2020 series filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales during the coronavirus pandemic. Mo finished in fifth place while Beverley came ninth, with Giovanna Fletcher crowned Queen of the Jungle that year.

This time around, they’ll finally get the full jungle experience abroad.

Sinitta is back! (Credit: Splash News)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 line-up: Sinitta

Singer and TV personality Sinitta — best known for her hit Toy Boy — is another returning campmate.

She originally joined the 2011 series as a late arrival on Day 3 and finished in 11th place. Fans will now be keen to see if she can make it further in the All-Stars edition.

Gemma Collins is returning to the jungle (Credit: ITV)

ITV announces four stars who’ll join the All Stars line-up as latecomers

For those who might have been missing The GC on the line-up, fear not… She’s coming back for another crack at the show as a series latecomer.

Gemma Collins will be joined by three more latecomers. They are Harry Redknapp, Craig Charles and Jimmy Bullard. The late arrivals take the total amount of stars taking part in I’m A Celebrity All Stars to 12.

The first of the four arrives at the end of episode one, ITV has confirmed…

When does I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 start?

I’m A Celebrity South Africa launches on Monday, April 6.

The series will air on weeknights until the live finale in London on Friday, April 24, when viewers will crown the winner.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa launches Monday, April 6 on ITV and ITVX.

