This Morning host Cat Deeley blasted as viewers raise serious questions over her conduct towards ‘misogynistic’ David Haye

Viewers have called out Cat Deeley following her “motorway pile-up of an interview” with David Haye on This Morning.

The ITV show returned to screens on Thursday (April 23) with Cat and Ben Shephard back at the helm. On the programme, the pair chatted to I’m A Celebrity South Africa star David Haye – who has made plenty of headlines this past week following his controversial remarks on the show.

However, fans at home were rather unimpressed with Cat during the interview, as some called out her “questionable behaviour.”

David appeared on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard interview David Haye

On This Morning today, Cat and Ben grilled David Haye following his controversial stint on I’m A Celebrity South Africa.

The boxer first came under fire for his remarks about his girlfriend and his controversial “ugly bird syndrome” theory. Then, he was accused of “bullying” co-star Adam Thomas – who has autoimmune illness psoriatic arthritis — after he refused to do a Trial as he felt unwell.

On This Morning, after watching back a clip of David talking about the “ugly bird” theory, David was quizzed on how he feels about it.

David responded: “It’s the truth. Ugly girls have better personalities than traditionally beautifully supermodels,” as Cat Deeley laughed awkwardly in the background.

Ben asked David if he was aware of why people feel offended by it. David added: “Because they want to get offended. Everyone’s looking for something to be offended.”

Ben then proceeded to challenge David, asking him: “But who made you the arbiter of what’s beautiful and what’s ugly.”

David responded: “I’m not the arbiter. I’m just saying in my opinion, the beautiful girls that I see usually have terrible personalities. Where uglier girls, fat girls, have much better personalities, more bubbly personalities.”

Cat left some viewers fuming (Credit: ITV)

Fans call out Cat Deeley on This Morning

However, while many people were fuming over the interview with David, some viewers took issue with the way Cat conducted herself during the chat.

“Why did Cat find David Hayes appalling remarks about women so funny?” said one person on X.

A second chimed in: “I appreciate you tried to hold David accountable & you have to appear respectful etc, but, you allowed him to shout over you & dominate the conversation with his views & opinions. @catdeeley didn’t say much either. Disappointing.”

A third added: “Why was Cat laughing along with David when he called women fat and this that and the yet she does regular interviews about domestic abuse on the show and many segments about men being abusive towards women’s looks etc? Question behaviour Deeley.”

Absolute motorway pile-up of an interview

Another viewer fumed: “Why is Cat Deeley sitting there like a kitten who has lost its meow and laughing at that misogynistic prick Haye? She should have called him out on the ugly bird, fat girls, old biddies comments and the rest!”

A fifth also said: “Absolute motorway pile-up of an interview. David Haye needs to give his head a wobble. Sad to watch.”

A sixth then declared: “Cat should have stood up for her own gender instead of giggling like smitten schoolgirl. Why did they let the obnoxious bully dominate the interview? Why give her an interview where she is clearly out of her depth.”

Read more: David Haye in wild claim about Adam Thomas’ mammoth I’m A Celebrity South Africa fee



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