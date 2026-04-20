All the celebs turning on I’m A Celebrity villain David Haye, from Ant and Dec to Scott Thomas and Carol Vorderman

It’s fair to say I’m A Celebrity South Africa star David Haye’s time on the show is proving to be controversial.

The boxer has ruffled plenty of feathers over his behaviour including his controversial “ugly bird syndrome” theory. And then David was accused of “bullying” co-star Adam Thomas – who has autoimmune illness psoriatic arthritis — after he refused to do a Trial as he felt unwell.

And following the backlash, there have been a ton of showbiz stars who have reacted to the boxer’s behaviour…

The hosts spoke about David and Adam (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec respond to David Haye on I’m A Celebrity

Appearing on the show’s podcast I’m A Celebrity … Unpacked, Ant and Dec shared their thoughts on David’s treatment of Adam in camp.

On the main programme, David branded Adam “useless” when he pulled out of a Bushtucker Trial due to illness, sparking outrage among viewers. Adam later revealed that he had been left “broken” by his time on the ITV show after his clash with David.

And even the hosts were not that impressed. Ant said: “It’s not a nice watch. He just kind of picks and picks at them. Adam has had a bit of a tough time and he’s not coping well. Clearly the banter has got too much. But David won’t stop.”

Dec agreed: “It’s kind of crossed the line from banter. I don’t find it comfortable to watch.”

Scott said his ‘blood was boiling’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Scott Thomas

Adam’s twin brother Scott also jumped to Adam’s defence. Taking to his Instagram Story, the Love Island star wrote: “It’s tough watching my twin bro go through that in there…makes my blood boil!

“To see someone’s pure heart be tested like that is hard to watch, especially my brothers.

“But I understand he had to go through his own journey in there and the man he’s become during/ since this experience has made me so proud! Love you @adamthomas21 and will always have your back.”

Carol has rallied around Adam (Credit: YouTube)

Carol Vorderman

TV legend and former I’m A Celeb star Carol Vorderman is another celeb who has shared their thoughts. Supporting Adam, she said on Instagram: “Adam… I love you.

“We’ve spoken about arthritis and it’s so hard to describe the all-consuming pain and exhaustion it gives you to someone who hasn’t had it. When I saw you lying there, and knowing you, I genuinely wanted to knock the [bleep] who was bullying you out… I’d have had a go (not sure I would have won that one tho!!)

“YOU have the biggest heart Adam and at the end of all of this… YOU are the man any of us would be proud to call a son, husband, brother or most of all a father.”

Ashley said she ‘confronted’ David about his remarks (Credit: ITV)

Ashley James ‘confronted’ I’m A Celebrity star David Haye

This Morning regular Ashley James has also spoken about David’s comments. While on the ITV show, after watching back clips of David in camp, Ashley said: “He just kept going and digging a deeper hole… I think my face pretty much said it all.

“There are points where I did confront him because I thought some of his language was quite shocking, but I don’t know if that’s going to make the edit or not.

“We all tried maybe to plant seeds of different ways of thinking or understand where he was coming from, but it was shocking.

“Adam was not feeling well in there, he was feeling quite ill and David Haye just kept pushing and pushing, and at first you think it’s lad’s banter but then it’s just… it went a bit too far.

“It was uncomfortable at time and I think some of us girls went out, outside of camp, and we just took a moment to just breathe together like, ‘OK, wow’. It was tough in there.”

Gemma also took part in the show (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins – who is also appearing on the I’m A Celebrity South Africa series – recently addressed Adam and David’s jungle clash.

Gemma shared: “I think David Haye might have seen a weakness in Adam. There was times where I had to protect Adam in there,” she said on the I’m A Celebrity . . . Unpacked podcast.

“If I was going full GC mode on David Haye, and a lot of them, then it would’ve been a disaster in there but I had to remain calm and composed and just remember that I’m not here to be performative. I am here as me.”

Gemma continued: “And I think the fact that I stretched my arms out, I’m sort of saying to ’em all, without biting their heads off, ‘enough’.

“Well, basically, I knew if it was ever gonna get too bad I would be taking David on. You know, bring on the next heavyweight champion fighting the world. Because if I feel that something’s too much, I’m not afraid to step up.”

I’m A Celebrity south Africa is on ITV1 and ITVX weeknights at 9pm

Read more: Exactly how the next I’m A Celebrity South Africa star will be voted off and who’s immune from tonight’s double elimination



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