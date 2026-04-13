I’m A Celebrity star David Haye under heavy fire over bizarre ‘ugly girls’ comments: ‘He gives men a bad name!’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star David Haye has found himself at the centre of fresh criticism after making remarks about “ugly girls” in scenes set to air in tonight’s episode (Monday, April 13).

The former boxing champion, 45, has already raised eyebrows during this series following his behaviour towards older female campmates Beverley Callard and Sinitta last week, and it seems the controversy is far from over.

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I’m A Celebrity South Africa star David Haye’s comments about ‘ugly girls’

In a preview clip from tonight’s show, David opens up to fellow campmates, including Ashley Roberts, Scarlett Moffatt, and Sir Mo Farah, as they chat about life after the jungle.

Suggesting they should all meet up once the show ends, David explains that his partner Sian often hosts large gatherings, revealing she can “cook for 60 people” and regularly caters for big parties at their home in Costa Rica.

“She’s, like, tall, blue eyes,” David says, prompting Sinitta to respond: “She sounds like she’s absolutely gorgeous.”

“She’s lovely. She’s got the personality of a proper ugly bird,” David then replies.

Scarlett quickly challenges him, laughing: “You can’t say that, David!” But he continues, leaving his campmates visibly taken aback.

David has come under fire (Credit: ITV)

David slammed

Attempting to explain his comment, David goes on: “Most ugly girls realise they gotta have a personality, to banter and tell jokes and [bleep], so people overlook the fact that they’re not aesthetically amazing straight away.”

He adds: “It’s called ugly duckling syndrome. Where you get them when girls are ugly, when they start off, and then they get prettier as they get older, but they’ve still got the personality of when they were ugly.”

His remarks are met with laughter from Scarlett, while Ashley Roberts appears uncomfortable, muttering: “Oh dear god.”

Fans and celebrities call out ‘disrespectful’ comments

Viewers watching the clip ahead of broadcast were quick to share their thoughts online, with many criticising David’s language.

Jedward were among those to speak out, writing: “So disrespectful to talk about girls this way.”

Other viewers echoed the sentiment, with one commenting: “He’d fit right in on that Manosphere documentary!” while another added: “The other campmates need to tell David off instead of laughing it off.”

A third wrote: “Why is he still there? Surely this misogynistic behaviour needs to be taken off air,” while another said: “He is the kind of guy that gives men a bad name! No wonder they were all aghast at what he said! It’s just a pity the other men didn’t say something to him about it. He would never have taken account of anything any of the women said so a man should have spoken up.”

It’s not the first time David’s been criticised this series (Credit: ITV)

Fans criticise David

This is not the first time David has faced backlash during his stint on the show. Last week, he was criticised after sending Beverley Callard, 69, to the Savannah Scrub following his trial win, meaning she had to live on basic rations and sleep on wooden beds.

“David Haye flipping sent me to Savannah Scrub! I was thinking, ‘You’re going to get it, mate, you are going to get it’,” Beverley later said.

He also chose not to include Sinitta in his team for another challenge, opting for Seann Walsh instead. When questioned on his decision, David simply said: “I think it’s pretty obvious.”

With tensions continuing to rise in camp, tonight’s episode looks set to spark even more debate among viewers.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity South Africa’s winner ‘revealed’ as latest odds name 2026 winner

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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