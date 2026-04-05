Full I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 cast line-up and latest pictures of the contestants

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is back for its second series, and the all-star cast are ready to face the jungle once again when it launches on Monday night (April 6).

Hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, the pre-recorded series was filmed in South Africa instead of Australia, featuring 12 returning stars, each hoping to secure a second shot at the jungle crown.

Last updated: [7.15pm; Sunday, April 5]

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The contestants taking part in I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 (Credit: ITV)

Full list of I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 contestants

Gemma Collins – the TOWIE icon, 45, returns, hoping to last longer than her infamous three-day stint in 2014.

Scarlett Moffatt – the former Queen of the Jungle, 35, is aiming to prove she can win a second time in South Africa.

Ashley Roberts – the Pussycat Dolls star, 44, finished as runner-up last time and will be looking to go one better.

Harry Redknapp – the football manager, 79, was the oldest-ever King of the Jungle and is back to defend his title.

Adam Thomas – 37, the soap actor from Emmerdale and Waterloo Road, is now a husband, dad, and podcaster alongside his brothers.

David Haye – the 45-year-old former heavyweight boxer, now more known for his high-profile throuples, is hoping to add a jungle win to his list of achievements.

Beverley Callard – 69, Coronation Street legend and currently on Fair City, returns to the jungle after a recent breast cancer diagnosis.

Sir Mo Farah – 43, the Olympic champion and father of three, swapped the UK for Qatar but is back to test his jungle skills.

Seann Walsh – 40, the comedian who made headlines during the Strictly kiss scandal, returns now older, wiser, and a father of two.

Jimmy Bullard – 47, the former footballer turned coach and TV personality, first appeared in 2014 and is eager to go further this time.

Craig Charles – 61, actor and DJ known for Red Dwarf and Coronation Street, returns after an earlier stint cut short due to a family tragedy.

Sinitta – 62, the singer famous for hits like So Macho and as Simon Cowell’s right-hand woman, is back to prove she can tackle the jungle.

Beverley Callard’s first jungle stint was in Wales (Credit: ITV)

Meet the I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 cast

These 12 all-star contestants are ready to prove themselves. From past winners to controversial figures, everyone has a shot at the crown.

Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins is known for drama-filled exits. Her first appearance in 2014 ended after just three days due to panic, hunger, and rat phobia – but she’s back for revenge.

Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt left Gogglebox for jungle fame in 2016 and became Queen of the Jungle. Now 35, she’s aiming to replicate her success in South Africa.

Ashley Roberts

Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts returned in 2012 and finished runner-up. This time, as the girl band announces a reunion, she’s hoping to go all the way.

Harry Redknapp

Football manager Harry Redknapp won in his first jungle run and is back at 79 to defend his King of the Jungle title.

Adam Thomas

Soap star Adam Thomas – famous for playing Adam Barton in Emmerdale – has faced numerous health battles of late. But the star, who hosts a podcast for his famous brothers, is ready for round two.

David Haye

Former heavyweight boxer David Haye will be using his competitive edge to try to conquer the jungle. Although some might say he’s more famous for his controversial relationship status than any of his bouts…

Beverley Callard

Coronation Street’s Liz McDonald, Beverley Callard returns and is determined to prove her resilience. She was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. But her diagnosis came after the series was filmed.

Sir Mo Farah

Olympic hero Sir Mo Farah may already be knighted, but he’s ready to take on the jungle challenges and show a fun side of family life.

Seann Walsh

Comedian Seann Walsh comes back older, wiser, and a father of two, after his infamous Strictly kiss scandal. Expect a more grounded, yet hilarious, side of Seann this time.

Jimmy Bullard

Former footballer Jimmy Bullard was voted out first in 2014, but he’s back with a score to settle. After retiring from football, Jimmy now spends his time on the golf course, and is also a a podcaster.

Craig Charles

Actor and DJ Craig Charles returns after a previous stint was cut short due to his brother’s sudden death.

Sinitta

Singer Sinitta, 62, shot to fame in the 1980s and became notorious for dating Simon Cowell. She’s back to tackle the jungle challenges head-on.

Ant and Dec return to host the South Africa series and put the I’m A Celebrity cast through their paces (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from the launch episode of I’m A Celebrity South Africa

This pre-recorded series means the celebrities won’t enter the jungle live. The finale will still air live in London. Not all 12 campmates will enter on night one. Four latecomers (Gemma, Harry, Jimmy, and Craig) will parachute in with adrenaline-fuelled stunts.

The 90-minute premiere airs Monday, April 6 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Expect action, drama, and plenty of Ant and Dec banter.

Harry Redknapp hopes to defend his King of the Jungle crown (Credit: ITV)

Who are the biggest celebrity names on the I’m A Celebrity South Africa cast line-up?

The jungle King and Queen, Harry and Scarlett, are back, but Gemma Collins is a fan favourite full of drama, memes and Bushtucker Trial screams. Will she survive longer than three days?

Jimmy Bullard is an early favourite to win (Credit: ITV)

Which of the cast members could win I’m A Celebrity South Africa?

Bookies list Jimmy Bullard as favourite to win at 4/6 on OLBG, with Ashley Roberts second at 6/4.

Scarlett Moffatt sits joint third alongside Seann Walsh, with odds of 2/1.

But, with three weeks of jungle thrills and spills, it’s really too early to call it.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 start date and how to watch

I’m A Celebrity South Africa starts Monday, April 6 at 9pm, airing on ITV1 and streaming on ITVX. The show runs 90 minutes, concluding at 10.30pm.

Episode 1 highlights

Viewers will meet the contestants, watch their entry into camp, and see Ant and Dec’s trademark banter.

Reports of a bust-up between Jimmy and Adam promise early drama.

Read more: ‘Dirty’ prank gone wrong that sees Gemma Collins declare: ‘I’m a celebrity – get me out of here!’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa starts Monday, April 6 at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

So who are you backing to win from the all-star I’m A Celebrity cast? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.