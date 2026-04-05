I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Harry Redknapp’s fears for wife Sandra, £15m fortune and world-famous nephew

Harry Redknapp is heading back into the jungle for I’m A Celebrity South Africa – but there’s far more to the fan-favourite than his winning stint on the show.

From his legendary football career to his famous family and long-lasting marriage, here’s everything you need to know about Harry…

Harry is a familiar face to many (Credit: SplashNews.com)

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Who is I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Harry Redknapp? What is he famous for?

Harry Redknapp is one of football’s most famous figures. He kicked off his career as a professional footballer in 1966 for West Ham in 1966.

Fast forward to 1976, and Harry began his management career. As a football manager, he took charge of eight different clubs over the years. These include Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Birmingham City.

He notably won the FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2008 and in 2009 and 2010, he guided Tottenham Hotspur into the UEFA Champions League.

Reflecting on his 30-year-career as a manager, Harry previously said: “There’s nothing tougher than being a manager of a football team when things aren’t going well.

“When the results are bad, believe you me being a manager is a very tough, lonely occupation. You feel responsible however many people support your team every week.”

He continued: “The buck stops with you. You haven’t got many friends when it’s not going well as a football manager. So no I don’t think doing this will be tougher. But to be honest, I have not actually watched the programme! I watch sport all day and all night when I’m at home and we are out three to four nights a week.”

When did Harry Redknapp retire?

Harry previously resigned from Queens Park Rangers in 2015 due to severe knee pain requiring surgery. However, that was not the only issue.

Speaking on BBC’s Football Focus, Harry said that the club had become a “soap opera”.

He shared: “I always thought I had everyone pulling with me and suddenly I felt some were and some weren’t. Behind the scenes, I always thought there were one or two people with their own agendas.”

However, after moving to Birmingham City, Harry officially retired from football management in 2017

He told Sports Gazette in 2017: “My career’s gone. I’ve had a long spell managing. I’ve done roundabout 1500 games or something crazy. I don’t see myself going back into football.”

How old is Harry Redknapp? How tall is he?

Harry Redknapp was born on March 2, 1947, in Poplar, London. He is currently 79 years old.

As for Harry’s height, he is reportedly 5ft 11 (180.3 cm).

His nephew is Frank Lampard (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Are Harry Redknapp and Frank Lampard related?

Harry Redknapp’s nephew is fellow footy star Frank Lampard. Harry’s wife, Sandra Redknapp, is the sister of Frank Lampard’s late mother, Pat.

The pair have a close and supportive relationship and Harry even managed Frank when he played under him at West Ham United.

In 2025, Frank opened up about Harry’s support. He told Football Focus: “Uncle Harry is the best support ever. Harry rings me when I’m on the M40 after a game. Win are lose, particularly if we win.

“He’s like: ‘I was following every bit of it me and Sandra [Redknapp’s wife], they came up, they scored…’, so I always appreciate that. And it’s always a wise word from him at the end of those things.”

What happened to Harry Redknapp’s wife Sandra?

Off the pitch, Harry has been married to wife Sandra since 1968, after meeting as teenagers. The couple share two sons – including TV pundit Jamie Redknapp.

During his original I’m A Celebrity stint, Harry gushed over Sandra. He said: “Even when I’m out I ring her 10 times a day. She’s my life. I’m a bit scared actually, getting older. I do love her too much, if anything happened it would just kill me.”

Harry described her hospitalisation back in 2018 as “very scary”. Sandra was urgently admitted with a severe case of sepsis, a type of blood poisoning.

“Luckily, we did [go to hospital]. Otherwise, she could have been in a lot of trouble,” he disclosed to the BBC. “It was a big shock. It really is a killer.” Sandra was hospitalised again last summer, but no details of her condition were revealed.

Harry has been his wife Sandra for decades (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How much is I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Harry Redknapp worth? How much is his home on Sandbanks worth?

He’s worth an estimated £15m.

For his original stint on I’m A Celebrity, Harry reportedly pocketed a whopping £500,000.

Following that he appeared in a range of ads including a McDonald’s ad with his son Jamie, where he was paid six figures.

Harry also has £10 million in property assets and a £3.5m mansion in the exclusive Sandbanks area of Dorset. Sadly for Harry, he’s not rich enough to own the whole of Sandbanks!

How many horses does Harry Redknapp have?

Harry has been a long-time fan of horse racing and is a prominent National Hunt racehorse owner. Previously talking about his love of the sport, he told The Owner Breeder: “I’ve followed horse racing and greyhound racing all my life and I’ve always enjoyed a punt.

“It was inevitable really because I was picking out horses in the paper before I could read and write with my nan Maggie Brown, who used to collect all the bets from our road in London’s East End and then slip them to the bookies’ runner, Cyril the Paper Boy.”

He added: “That’s how it started for me, and then when I went to West Ham the team was full of punters, and so it went on.”

Harry also told the publication in 2024 that he has “probably” 10 horses in his own name, and “shares in a few others”.

He was crowned the King of the Jungle (Credit: ITV)

When did Harry Redknapp win I’m A Celebrity?

Harry first appeared on I’m A Celebrity… in 2018 – and went on to be crowned King of the Jungle, becoming the show’s oldest winner.

This time, he returns for the South Africa all-stars edition alongside familiar faces including Gemma Collins, David Haye, Adam Thomas and Scarlett Moffatt.

Read more: Adam Thomas snubbed by ITV after ‘explosive’ unaired row with I’m A Celebrity co-star

I’m A Celebrity South Africa starts at 9pm on ITV and ITVX on Monday April 6, 2026.

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