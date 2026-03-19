Three explosive post-filming rows that threaten to overshadow I’m A Celebrity All Stars launch as campmate set to ‘snub’ live finale

The upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity All Stars is already being rocked by behind-the-scenes drama, with multiple feuds threatening to overshadow the highly anticipated launch.

The spin-off, which was filmed in South Africa and returns to screens on April 6, promises plenty of on-screen chaos.

But insiders say the real fireworks have been happening off camera.

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Gemma Collins reportedly fell out with Sinitta (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins accuses Sinitta of being a ‘rat’ on I’m A Celebrity All Stars group chat

At the centre of the drama is Gemma Collins, who reportedly stunned fellow campmates by accusing Sinitta of leaking stories to the press and calling her a “rat”.

According to insiders, the former TOWIE star dropped the bombshell into a cast WhatsApp group. “It was like Wagatha Christie all over again,” a source told The Sun. They added that she accused the singer of being behind the leaks before anyone had a chance to respond.

The insider said the message left the group in shock. Some rallied around Sinitta, who was said to be “dumbfounded” and upset by the claims. The row reportedly cast a shadow over the group, with one source adding: “No one in the group could believe what they were reading.”

Despite the fallout, the pair later came face-to-face at the show’s launch event in London, where things took an unexpected turn. An eyewitness said Sinitta approached Gemma in an attempt to clear the air, but Gemma then appeared to brush the situation off. “It left a bad taste,” the source claimed.

Gemma’s reps refused to comment.

The TOWIE star accused the singer of leaking stories to the press (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard row

Meanwhile, tensions are still simmering between Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas and former footballer Jimmy Bullard, it’s claimed, following a fiery row during filming.

The pair reportedly clashed during a Bushtucker Trial, with Adam said to have “totally lost it” during the challenge.

An insider told The Sun that he began shouting at Jimmy, calling him names “under the sun” after the task ended prematurely.

The source explained that Adam, described as “intensely competitive”, became frustrated during the high-pressure trial and struggled to keep his temper in check.

Despite attempts to smooth things over after filming, the fallout is reportedly ongoing. Producers are said to have tried to intervene once the cast returned to the UK. However, the pair have yet to fully resolve their differences.

The unresolved tension has now raised questions over whether both stars will appear at the live finale on April 24.

The new format will see viewers vote for an “Ultimate Champion” during a live show in London, But insiders say Jimmy may not attend.

“They’d love to have all the campmates there,” a source said. However, they admitted that the bad blood between the pair means it’s “looking unlikely”.

Adam’s bad blood with ITV

The soap actor also lashed out at ITV this week.

Chatting on the family podcast At Home With The Thomas Bro’s alongside brothers Ryan and Scott, Adam didn’t hold back as he complained over his lack of invite to the BRITs. “Me and Ryan went last year, I think it was in London. We were invited by ITV and everything and it was an amazing event, incredible,: he recalled.

He added with a hint of disbelief: “And this year, the Brit Awards were in Manchester, you’d think the Thomas Bros, who are from Manchester, would have got an invite. And it just didn’t happen and I want to know why.”

Ouch!

Actor Adam Thomas reportedly clashed with footballer Jimmy Bullard in an ‘explosive’ on-set row (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

I’m A Celebrity All Stars

The All Stars line-up also includes names such as Harry Redknapp, Mo Farah, Scarlett Moffatt and Ashley Roberts.

And while ITV bosses are hoping the on-screen action lives up to expectations, hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have already hinted at what’s to come.

Ant teased that the series has “got drama… arguments… laughs”. Meanwhile, Dec added that the days of everyone getting along are over, saying: “Not any more.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 line-up slammed by ITV fans: ‘The barrel being well and truly scraped!’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa kicks off on Monday, April 6, on ITV and ITVX

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