Adam Thomas blasts ITV over show snub following ‘explosive’ unaired row with I’m A Celebrity with co-star

Adam Thomas has spoken out after being left off the guest list for this year’s BRIT Awards following his reported row with an I’m A Celebrity co-star.

Fans might be surprised, but the Manchester-born star, who attended last year’s ceremony in London, didn’t get an invite to the show in his home city.

Adam admitted he was not invited to the BRITs this year (Credit: YouTube)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Adam Thomas snubbed by ITV

Chatting on the family podcast At Home With The Thomas Bro’s alongside brothers Ryan and Scott, Adam didn’t hold back. “Me and Ryan went last year, I think it was in London. We were invited by ITV and everything and it was an amazing event, incredible,” he recalled.

He added with a hint of disbelief: “And this year, the Brit Awards were in Manchester, you’d think the Thomas Bros, who are from Manchester, would have got an invite. And it just didn’t happen and I want to know why.”

Scott joked that their absence might be down to his “tacky” stint on Love Island, but Adam kept it grounded, reflecting on “very good years over the last 20 years” of work.

The trio also noted that, given their podcast’s success, they had hoped “we now should just roll into the Brits.”

The Thomas brothers have long been ITV staples. Ryan and Adam enjoyed lengthy runs on Coronation Street and Emmerdale, while Scott made his name on Love Island before returning for the All Stars series.

Recent ventures include Adam and Ryan hosting 99 To Beat, and Ryan’s Dancing On Ice win in 2024.

Adam, meanwhile, is gearing up to return to the jungle for the South Africa All-Stars series next month.

Adam reportedly had a huge row with Jimmy in the upcoming I’m A Celeb series (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity row with co-star

Adam’s BRITs disappointment comes shortly after reports of a major falling out with his I’m A Celebrity co-star, ex-footballer Jimmy Bullard.

The row allegedly erupted during a Bushtucker Trial, with Adam “screaming” at Jimmy, leaving fellow campmates stunned.

A source told The Sun: “Adam totally lost it. It was completely unexpected and deeply shocked the other campmates – including Jimmy, who didn’t see it coming. Adam is intensely competitive and was taking his jungle return very seriously. He was frustrated by what happened in the Bushtucker Trial and lost his temper.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 line-up slammed by ITV fans: ‘The barrel being well and truly scraped!’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa kicks off on Monday, April 6, on ITV and ITVX

Are you excited for I’m A Celebrity All Stars? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!