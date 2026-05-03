BGT judge KSI sparks outrage as vile ‘joke’ about punching pregnant women resurfaces

BGT judge KSI has come under fire after a vile ‘joke’ he once made about ‘punching pregnant women’ has resurfaced.

The star, 32, has been slammed by a women’s charity over the comment he made in an old YouTube video.

KSI has come under fire (Credit: Cover Images)

BGT judge KSI under fire

In a now-deleted video posted on his YouTube channel back in 2017, KSI joked about punching pregnant women.

The video saw the star sit down with his mum, Yinka Olatunji, and his dad, Jide Olatunji.

In the controversial clip, Yinka reminds her son, who was around 24 years old at the time of filming, to practice safe sex by wearing a condom.

“If she gets pregnant, I’ll just punch the baby,” the star then replies.

The video from KSI has been slammed (Credit: YouTube)

Women’s charity slams KSI

Shocked, his mum then replied saying: “No, you can’t say that”.

“I’m kidding, I’m kidding,” a laughing KSI then said.

“I’m not going to do that, Jesus.”

Speaking to The Sun, a spokesperson for Women’s Aid said: “Comments like this are never acceptable to make, even if it is meant as a joke. It’s a sad truth that pregnant women are even more likely than other women to experience domestic abuse.

“Such ‘jokes’ make this kind of criminal behaviour, which women do experience, seem less serious, and indeed life-threatening, than it is.”

A spokesperson for KSI told the publication, “The video dates back nearly a decade and like many people – as they have grown older – KSI looks back on that time with deep regret and recognises his language was both stupid and wrong.”

ED! has contacted KSI’s representatives for comment.

KSI wasn’t impressed with one of the acts (Credit: ITV)

KSI has bust-up with contestant

During last night’s episode of BGT, KSI ‘clashed’ with a contestant.

KSI wasn’t too impressed with Katherine O’Malley’s semi-final act – which featured her husband, Joe, tapdancing – and pressed his buzzer.

Speaking about it after, he said: “I tried to buzz loads of times. I didn’t like it one bit if I’m honest. And I’m sorry, bro, but that was the worst tap dancing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Piping up, Joe said: “I want to [say something], it’s for this guy. Actually, I’m an ex-boxer.”

As the audience reacted, KSI jumped up saying: “Bring it on, bring it on.”

“Hang on, hang on. Not again, not again,” Dec interjected, referencing the chaotic I’m A Celebrity South Africa final.

Read more: BGT fans accuse ITV of ‘getting its money’s worth’ as they slam number of ad breaks

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