BGT fans accuse ITV of ‘getting its money’s worth’ as they slam number of ad breaks

Britain’s Got Talent viewers were left fuming during last night’s show (Saturday, May 2) as the second live semi-final aired on ITV.

Eight acts went head-to-head across the two-hour special, all hoping to secure a place in the BGT 2026 final later this month. But while there was plenty of excitement on stage, many fans watching at home were more distracted by the number of ad breaks and some awkward moments from the judges.

The second live semi-final got underway (Credit: ITV)

Two new acts book a slot in the BGT 2026 final

Taking to the stage in last night’s live semi-final were World Wings, Fabian Fox, Braunstone Community Primary School, Sadeck Berrabah & LMA, Katherine O’Malley, Macshane & Delby, Nic Vani, and Alfredo & Coral.

Magician Fabian Fox won over viewers and secured the public vote, sending him straight through to the live final later this month.

Meanwhile, dance group Sadeck Berrabah & LMA also booked their place after receiving the Golden Buzzer from the judges, which automatically put them into the final.

However, despite the performances, many viewers had plenty to say about what was happening away from the stage too.

The amount of adverts during the show was slammed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam the ad breaks

Only minutes into the show, fans had already started venting online about the number of advert breaks, with complaints continuing throughout the evening.

“Britain’s Got Ad-Breaks. Holy [bleep]. Went for a smoke and to make a coffee during the last ad break. Got back to the telly just in time for the NEXT ad-break!” one viewer fumed.

“8 acts 8 breaks?” another wrote, alongside a gif of someone looking confused.

“#ITV getting its money’s worth out of the ads,” a third said.

“Just show us constant adverts, and we’ll vote for the best one,” another joked.

KSI came under fire (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2026 viewers slam judges

The judging panel also came under fire over their behaviour towards contestants during the live show.

Near the end of the programme, both KSI and Simon Cowell appeared to forget the name of one of the acts when asked who they thought viewers would support.

“I feel like the magician,” KSI said.

“Fabian?” Dec asked.

“Yeah, Fabian,” KSI replied.

Simon was then asked the same question. “If I had to put my money on any of them, it would be the magician,” he said.

“Fabian,” Dec responded.

Viewers were quick to react online.

“NOT ONE OF THE JUDGES KNEW ANY OF THE ACTS’ NAMES…… disgusting,” one fan wrote.

“…at least learn the acts’ names. So amateurish from the judges, clearly don’t have time for magic acts, they borderline sabotage them most weeks as well,” another added.

Read more: ‘Are they gonna have a punch-up?!’ Britain’s Got Talent ‘chaos’ tonight as contestant offers to fight KSI

Britain’s Got Talent continues next Saturday, May 9 from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what did you think of last night’s Britain’s Got Talent? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.