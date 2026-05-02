Tense moment King Charles faced off with ‘toxic’ Donald Trump over ‘bully handshake’

King Charles III has greeted world leaders countless times, but his recent encounter with Donald Trump proved particularly memorable.

During the king’s visit to the United States this week, a now-viral moment captured the two men in what many are calling a subtle “power struggle.” As they met outside the White House, Trump delivered one of his famously firm handshakes.

However, Charles did not back down.

King Charles has visited the US this week (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

King Charles and Donald Trump ‘tussle’ in ‘handshake tug-of-war’

Instead, the pair appeared locked in a brief but intense exchange. For around 10 seconds, neither seemed willing to release their grip.

The moment resembled a quiet tug-of-war, with both leaders maintaining eye contact and composure.

Observers quickly noted that Charles held his ground. While Trump is known for using handshakes to assert dominance, the king matched him with a steady and controlled response.

Eventually, Trump appeared to extend his arm to bring the interaction to a close.

Royal observers react

One social media user penned under the video: “Charles is stronger than he looks.”

Another said: “Charles is having none of it.”

“Charles winning the handshake tug of war,” added a third.

The scene did not go unnoticed. Standing nearby, Queen Camilla and Melania Trump greeted each other warmly, seemingly sidestepping the tension.

This was not the only awkward moment of the visit. During a state dinner in Washington, Trump made unexpected comments suggesting that the king shared his stance on nuclear weapons and Middle East policy.

Donald Trump exposed private alleged conversation with King Charles

He said: “We’re never going to let that opponent have a nuclear weapon… Charles agrees with me even more than I do.”

Their has been some moments of tensions (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

The remarks raised eyebrows, given the monarch’s constitutional role. As head of state, King Charles is expected to remain politically neutral and avoid public alignment on policy issues.

In response, Buckingham Palace issued a clarification. A spokesperson stated: “The king is naturally mindful of his Government’s long-standing and well-known position on the prevention of nuclear proliferation.”

While the handshake moment may have appeared lighthearted to some, it highlighted the delicate balance the monarch must maintain on the global stage.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged to ‘visit UK for showdown’ amid royal rift

What do you think of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s US state visit? Share your thoughts by commenting on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.