King Charles and Queen Camilla release ‘loved-up’ portrait as US state visit ends

A newly released portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla has offered a glimpse behind the scenes as their headline-making state visit to the United States drew to a close.

Captured in a relaxed but intimate moment, the image neatly sums up a trip that blended royal formality with a more personal touch.

The photograph, taken in the Jackson Palace sitting room at Blair House, the president’s official guest residence opposite the White House, shows the royal couple sharing an affectionate glance during their stay.

You can see the photo, taken by photographer Chris Jackson, here.

Queen Camilla and King Charles’ US state visit has come to an end (Credit: Aaron Schwartz – Pool via CNP/DPA/Cover Images)

King Charles and Queen Camilla portrait released after US state visit

In a message shared on social media, the king and queen wrote: “Farewell and thank you for the warmth of your welcome and the kind support you gave us throughout our first visit to the US as King and Queen, in this, your special anniversary year.

“We leave a piece of our [heart emoji] behind and take a little of yours back home with us. Until the next time… God Bless America.”

Alongside the portrait, a second image was released showing the Manhattan skyline. It saw the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building illuminated.

Camilla and Charles have gushed over their US trip (Credit: Maxine Wallace – Pool via CNP/DPA/Cover Images)

Trump signals support with whisky tariff decision

The four-day visit concluded on Thursday, having included a packed schedule of engagements and a notably warm reception from US President Donald Trump. During the visit, the president announced plans to remove tariffs on Scottish whisky, a move welcomed by the UK.

The decision came shortly after the royal couple were formally seen off from Washington by the president, bringing the diplomatic visit to a close.

Posting on social media, Trump said that while the change had long been under discussion, the king and queen had “got me to do something that nobody else was able to do”.

After the announcement, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The king has been informed of President Trump’s warm gesture and sends his sincere gratitude for a decision that will make an important difference to the British whisky industry and the livelihoods it supports.

“His Majesty will be raising a dram to the president’s thoughtfulness and generous hospitality as he departs the US after a most enjoyable state visit for both their majesties in this special anniversary year.”

King Charles has travelled to Bermuda alone (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

King Charles begins Bermuda visit following US trip

Following his departure from the United States, the king arrived in Bermuda on Thursday evening, marking his first visit to the island since ascending the throne.

Read more: The moment King Charles bent the rules for his ‘darling boy’ Prince Harry despite complaints

On arrival, Bermuda’s Governor Andrew Murdoch and Premier David Burt, accompanied by his wife Kristin, welcomed Charles. The queen did not join the king for this leg of the journey.

The visit will include ceremonial events, with a formal welcome and 21-gun salute scheduled for Friday, underlining the continued importance of the monarchy’s ties to the overseas territory.

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