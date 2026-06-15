Olivia Attwood gives rare insight into Pete Wicks romance as they’re pictured kissing on romantic getaway

Olivia Attwood has given a rare insight into her relationship with Pete Wicks, not long after they were spotted sharing a kiss on a romantic holiday.

Pete, 37, and Olivia, 35, have been dating since earlier this year. Their romance came after Olivia split from husband Bradley Dack back in January.

Olivia opened up (Credit: Olivia’s House with Olivia Attwood / YouTube)

Olivia Attwood on relationship with Pete Wicks

Speaking on her podcast recently, Olivia opened up about her new romance with Pete.

The subject of their love life came up whilst Olivia was speaking to Celebs Go Dating star Anna Williamson.

Pete appeared on Anna’s show three times between 2018 and 2022, with Olivia joking that they could do a “Mrs and Mrs on who knows Pete better”.

Olivia then joked about Pete’s lack of success on the show, saying he “couldn’t find anyone” and “wanted a free meal”.

Anna then referenced the star’s “avoidant attachment style”.

“How is that going?… avoidant,” she asked.

Pete and Olivia are reportedly dating (Credit: Cover Images)

Olivia offers insight into Pete romance

Pausing, Olivia then said: “The complete opposite to what you’d expect… you would be shooketh.”

Anna seemed surprised, but Olivia pressed on. “I’ve known him for 10 years, and I’m like ‘I’ve known you for 10 years, and I don’t know YOU, now,'” she said.

“He does stuff, and I’m like ‘Who are you?'”

“Well, all I’ll say is it’s probably a good time in his life because we’re never having him back now. It’s too much,” Anna replied.

Olivia also gave insight into her favourite things about Pete. “He’s super laid back. Good sense of humour. Tick,” she said.

Olivia Attwood’s ‘love’ confession

The star’s insight into her romance with Pete comes just weeks after she opened up about falling in love while on Loose Women.

Opening up about love, she said: “I love love, and it’s great to fall in love and to be in a relationship.

However, she also explained how it’s important to maintain friendships alongside the relationship. “But never neglect those relationships outside, because they will probably be the ones that consist your whole life.”

Olivia and Pete were recently spotted sharing a kiss during a romantic getaway in France.

Read more: ‘I’m scared!’: Olivia Attwood and her mum Jennifer join the new Celebrity Gogglebox cast for 2026

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