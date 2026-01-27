Olivia Attwood breaks silence and quits her marital home after ‘split’ with husband Bradley Dack

Olivia Attwood has been showered with support after quitting her marital home following her ‘split’ with Bradley Dack.

The TV star has reportedly ended her marriage with footballer Bradley following an alleged “breach of trust”.

Olivia and Bradley only married in 2023 but it appears things are already over for good.

Last night, Olivia broke her silence with a new video on Instagram.

Olivia Attwood quits marital home amid ‘split’

The footage shows the former Love Island star sitting in the middle of her empty new flat.

Olivia appears to have quit her marital home with Bradley in Cheshire and is now starting afresh in London.

Posting the clip online, Olivia wrote: “2026.. a new home in the city I was born in.”

A caption on the video read: “The dream was planted in your heart for a reason.”

After sharing her big news, Olivia has been inundated with messages of support from both her showbiz friends and followers.

Love Island host Maya Jama wrote: “Onwards and upwards.”

Myleene Klass, Olivia’s Loose Women co-star, added: “You go girl x.”

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt posted two red heart emojis along with two hands clapping.

Ella Morgan from Married At First Sight also shared the same emojis as Scarlett and wrote: “Go on my girl.”

Fans have also inundated Olivia with comments, too.

One wrote: “You’ve got this! You’re a powerhouse and this chapter will be incredible.”

Another added: “You got this Livvvvvv! Cannot wait to see a house become a home.”

And someone else told her: “We love you queen! Whatever’s going on you don’t owe anyone an explanation.”

Olivia unfollows Bradley amid ‘split’ reports

Olivia and Gillingham player Bradley tied the knot in June 2023.

But in September last year, Olivia openly admitted they were finding marriage difficult.

She told the Daily Mail: “Me and Brad never pretend to have a perfect relationship, we have been up, down, left, backwards, and the last six months have been really challenging for us.

“My work and his work take precedence over everything, we have to navigate our relationship all the time. No one else really wants to say that part out loud but it is difficult at times.”

News then broke on the weekend that the couple have allegedly split.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Olivia and Bradley are taking time apart due to a breach in trust on Bradley’s side.

“They won’t address this publicly but friends and family are aware.”

It has since emerged that Olivia has unfollowed Bradley on Instagram. He is still following her on the social media site.

