Loose Women star Olivia Attwood has reportedly split from her husband of two years, Bradley Dack, following an alleged “breach of trust” on his side.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, have been open in the past about how the last few months have been “challenging” for them.

Olivia and Bradley tied the knot in 2023 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack ‘split’

As reported by The Sun last night (Saturday, January 24), Bradley and Olivia are “taking time apart” after an alleged “breach of trust” on Bradley’s side.

Olivia is said to be “heartbroken” over the reported split.

“Olivia and Bradley are taking time apart due to a breach in trust on Bradley’s side. They won’t address this publicly, but friends and family are aware,” a source claimed.

Olivia ‘devastated’ by ‘split’

The source then continued. “Separating has never been an option up until now.

“Olivia is heartbroken. Olivia and Bradley met over a decade ago, and their lives and families are so intertwined — which has made the decision to split even more devastating,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Olivia and Bradley’s representatives for comment.

Olivia and Bradley have had a “challenging” few months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Olivia and Bradley’s ‘challenging’ few months

Olivia and Bradley first started dating before she found fame on Love Island in 2017.

However, they reunited in 2018, tying the knot in 2023.

Last summer, Olivia opened up about how their marriage had been challenging, especially after she was pictured looking cosy with Pete Wicks on a boat during a holiday in Ibiza.

“Me and Brad never pretend to have a perfect relationship, we have been up, down, left, backwards, and the last six months have been really challenging for us. My work and his work take precedence over everything; we have to navigate our relationship all the time. No one else really wants to say that part out loud, but it is difficult at times,” she said at the time.

The couple moved house in December, upping sticks from their home in Cheshire to move to London.

Olivia spent Christmas “alone” in a hotel room with her dogs, as Bradley spent a busy festive period playing football for Gillingham.

Speaking on her podcast with Pete Wicks just after Christmas, Olivia admitted her personal life had been “garbage” in 2025.

