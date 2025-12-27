Loose Women star Olivia Attwood has made a sad admission about her personal life after a topsy-turvy year for the star.

The 34-year-old, who found fame on Love Island in 2017, was hit with split rumours, had a “horrendous” house move, and spent Christmas alone this year.

Loose Women star Olivia Attwood’s sad personal life admission

During her podcast with Pete Wicks, The Sunday Roast, Olivia admitted that her personal life had been “garbage” in 2025.

The topic of her personal life was raised during a segment that saw the star and Pete read out New Year’s resolutions sent in by fans.

“I want to really get my [bleep] together in 2026,” Olivia admitted during the segment.

“I feel like I had a good work year. I think my personal life was garbage, so I’d like to have more of a balance in 2026,” she then said. “I’d like my work life and my personal life to be on somewhat of a level.”

“I want to know what it’s like to enjoy things outside of work.”

Pete, meanwhile, admitted that he’d like to “settle down” in 2026.

However, Olivia shut down his goal, accusing him of “attention seeking” before claiming he’ll settle down when he’s 45.

Olivia spent Christmas alone (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Olivia spends Christmas alone

Olivia’s admission came after spending Christmas Day with her dogs in a hotel.

The star made the reveal during another episode of her podcast with Pete.

“I’m in London for Christmas,” she said. “I’m staying in London but going to a hotel, we did the family already, we’re done. My family is going skiing, but we can’t go skiing because of the football.”

Olivia’s husband, Bradley Dack, is a footballer for Gillingham, who have a very busy festive schedule.

“So me and Brad are going to a hotel, but he’s playing most days, so it’ll be me and the dogs, which is perfect. I decided to do a hotel which is just 10 minutes from my house, which is mental, because I’m moving house, aren’t I? I feel I physically, mentally needed a break from where we’re currently living, because we’ve got [bleep] everywhere, boxes, suitcases. I just need to not be there.”

Olivia moved house before Christmas (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Divorce rumours and ‘horrendous’ house move

Earlier this year, Olivia was hit with divorce rumours after pictures of her and Pete enjoying a boat party together in Ibiza.

The star was pictured sitting between Pete’s legs on the boat. Her husband was later said to be “fuming” over her antics.

Olivia later admitted that she and Bradley had been having some “difficult” times.

“Me and Brad never pretend to have a perfect relationship, we have been up, down, left, backwards, and the last six months have been really challenging for us. My work and his work take precedence over everything; we have to navigate our relationship all the time. No one else really wants to say that part out loud but it is difficult at times,” she said.

Earlier this month, Olivia also moved house, a process she described as “horrendous”.

Speaking on her podcast with Pete, she said: “I was hanging out my [bleep] that is the worst thing, pro tip just don’t do that hungover.”

Speaking about the move itself, she said: “It was horrendous, though. It is my worst nightmare, by the end of January, I should be fully situated in my new place.”

