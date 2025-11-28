Loose Women star Olivia Attwood was forced off the show last minute today with illness, it has been revealed.

Show host Kaye Adams shared the news during the opening of today’s show.

Olivia was absent today (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Olivia Attwood forced off Loose Women with illness

Today’s edition of Loose Women looked slightly different due to the fact that there were only three stars on the show, rather than the usual four.

Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha, and Jane Moore came out to applause this afternoon, as they took their seats at the desk.

Kaye was quick to address the fact that there was one less Loose Woman than usual.

“You might have noticed, and then there were three, there are just three of us here today,” the Scottish star said.

“Liv [Olivia] was meant to be with us, and oh my goodness, she came into the morning meeting, she’s a trooper, but she was just dying.”

Kaye shared the news (Credit: ITV)

‘She’s a trooper’

“She’s had bug after bug after bug for the last month, so Liv, I don’t know if she’s watching, she’s probably under a duvet somewhere…” Kaye then continued.

“She did a great job in the meeting,” Nadia chimed in. “Then after the meeting, she just…collapsed.”

“This would have been a great show if Liv was here,” Kaye said, drawing laughter from her co-stars.

Olivia was missing (Credit: ITV)

Kaye then went on to say how bugs are going round at the moment, and how Nadia wouldn’t go near her this morning because she’s kitted out with cough sweets.

As they headed into the show proper, Kaye said: “Anyway, Liv, I hope you’re feeling better soon.”

“Miss you,” Nadia added.

Olivia issued an update (Credit: @olivia_attwood / Instagram)

Olivia issues an update

Taking to her Instagram, Olivia apologised for not being on the show.

The star took a picture of a medic on his knees next to some equipment in her dressing room.

“I’m really sorry to anyone that was expecting me on Loose Women today [sad face],” she wrote.

“Got to work and my body finally said no. Thank you to the team for looking after me. Back soon [love heart emoji],” she then added.

