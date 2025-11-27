Loose Women fans rejoice: a special episode of the ITV show is set to air on Christmas Day!

Along with Good Morning Britain and Lorraine, viewers will get their festive daytime fix. ITV has confirmed that there will be celebrity guests to keep viewers entertained while they wait for the King’s speech.

The exact panellists for the show haven’t been confirmed.

What’s happening on Christmas Day?

The panellists are not yet confirmed. (Image: ITV)

If you’re up bright and early, Christmas morning on ITV will begin with Good Morning Britain. Next, we’ll get a Christmassy edition of Lorraine.

Third up is This Morning with Cat Deely, Ben Shephard, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

On Loose Women, the presenters will be joined by celebrity guests as the festive chaos unfolds. Viewers can then expect Loose Women to make Christmas TV history with their dose of Christmas joy.

Finally, for those grappling with Christmas lunch duties, James Martin is on hand to help in James Martin’s Christmas Day. Joining him will be Gloria Hunniford, Jodie Kidd, Clare Smyth, and others.

Is Loose Women still getting budget cuts?

The show is still facing cuts next year. (Image: ITV)

While it’s making ITV history with its festive edition, Loose Women, along with Lorraine, This Morning, and GMB, is still expected to face budget cuts next year.

Loose Women and Lorraine will become seasonal, running just 30 weeks of the year. Along with Lorraine and This Morning, it will continue to be produced and ITV Studios. However, it will be broadcast from a new location in central London. The broadcaster also mentioned in its press statement that it had sent a proposal for all three shows to be produced by the same team.

In a May press statement, ITV said: “The efficiencies gained from the changes in the production of these shows will be reinvested in other genres while ensuring viewers will continue to see all of the live, topical Daytime shows they know and love.”

The ITV spokesperson added: “The changes will fund additional investment in dramas like Mr Bates vs The Post Office and in coverage of the biggest sporting events like next year’s football World Cup as well as the UK’s biggest reality and entertainment shows.”

“And will strengthen ITV’s ability to continue to attract the biggest commercial audiences both on linear channels and online through ITVX.”

