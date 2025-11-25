Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan recalls hospital panic during grandchild’s birth

Coleen Nolan returned to the Loose Women panel today (November 25) after enjoying some special time with her newborn grandchildren.

Joking that she’d gone back to work “for a rest”, the star told host Ruth Langsford, Janet Street-Porter, and Mariella Frostrup all about the stressful birth of Sidney Ray.

He belongs to Coleen’s daughter Ciara Fensome and weighed in at 9lbs 10oz. Despite the elected caesarean going well, Sidney was soon rushed off to a NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Coleen Nolan was ‘frantic’ over grandchild issue

Recalling Ciara’s birthing experience, the Loose Women favourite began: “She phoned and said ‘I’m going down now’ and I’m like ‘OK, OK,’ saying to [Ciara’s boyfriend] Max, ‘Don’t forget to text me’. Then I get a text saying – literally in less than an hour: ‘Sidney’s here but he’s just having a bit of trouble breathing.’

“Then of course I don’t hear anything for like half an hour,” Coleen continued.

“So I’m frantic at home and I don’t want to bother them, but of course he was fine. She’s going, ‘He’s absolutely fine, he needs help breathing’. So it all went a bit from being ‘Aaaahh!’ to ‘Ooohh!’

“He spent a couple of days in a NICU ward and his breathing righted itself. It’s quite common in big babies that have been born by caesarean.”

Doctors thought Sidney might’ve had a heart murmur, which led to an extra night in hospital on top of that.

‘What a gift to have gone through this whole journey’

Coleen proudly announced Sidney’s arrival on Instagram last month.

“I’m almost lost for words and I can barely describe the unbelievable range of emotions I’m feeling right now, love, pride, relief, happiness to name a few,” she wrote.

“Mum, Dad and baby doing very well. To my daughter @ciarafensome what a gift to have gone through this whole journey with you (apart from the haemorrhoids) and we’re only at the start. You and Max are already taking to parenting like ducks to water and I know you are both going to be the best mum and dad to Sid.”

Coleen Nolan has two new grandchildren (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan’s son also welcomed baby boy

Incredibly, Coleen’s son Shane Nolan and his girlfriend Kim welcomed a child into the world too, just a fortnight later.

He’s named Cruz-Carter and weighed in at 6lbs 6oz. Joking about her kids, Coleen told the rest of the Loose Women that she’d be getting them condoms for Christmas.

Shane introduced Cruz-Carter to his followers on social media. “Welcome to this crazy world my son,” he wrote. “Cruz-Carter was born on 13th November at 3am weighing 6lb 6 ounces. Words can’t express the love I have you for you already. I literally can’t stop staring at you.

“As for you @kimberley.s.6 , you are the strongest, bravest woman I know. Thank you for giving me a son, I can’t wait to go through this journey together as a family. I love you.”

