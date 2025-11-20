Jane Moore announces ‘there’s a new man in my life’ as she tells Coleen Nolan: ‘Hands off!’

Loose Women star Jane Moore has told fans: “There’s a new man in my life.” The news comes after Jane, 63, announced her split from her husband of more than 20 years, Gary Farrow, back in 2022.

However, the ‘man’ in question actually has four legs and a fur coat. Yes, Jane has got herself a dog, and he’s a little cutie called Cowboy!

Jane Moore announced her split from her husband back in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

‘Oh I’m in love with him’

“There’s a new man in my life,” Jane announced to her Instagram followers this morning (November 20), sharing a selfie with her gorgeous new pooch.

“Meet Cowboy – he’s an eight-year-old Norfolk terrier and former stud dog who needed a new home to retire to. Despite a birth name that’s suggests he’s better suited to a life in the countryside from whence he came, he’s adapted to city life very quickly and is an absolute sweetie.”

Jane continued: “It’s been over two years since my Tibetan terrier Jasper died and, despite thinking I wouldn’t get another, there was a dog-shaped hole in my life so I decided to take the plunge and give this charming fella a new home.”

She added: “He’s already got his Christmas hat (photo 2).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane Moore (@janepmoore)

Jane is clearly the envy of her Loose Women co-stars, with several leaving gushing comments on the snaps.

“Oh I’m in love with him,” said Coleen Nolan, to which Jane jokingly told her: “Hands off!”

“Oh hello Cowboy! He’s GORGEOUS Jane! x” commented Ruth Langsford.

“Ohhh he’s gorgeous,” agreed Katie Piper.

GK Barry also teased: “Can’t wait to meet the newest panelist of Loose Women.”

Jane Moore marriage split

Her new furry friend will surely be welcome company for Jane, who recently opened up about her experience of living alone for the first time, following her marriage split.

Jane confirmed that she had separated from her husband on Loose Women in December 2022. She expressed her desire to remain friendly with Gary for the sake of their children. Jane has two daughters, Ellie and Grace, from a previous relationship. She is also stepmother to Gary’s daughter Lauren.

Read More: Loose Women’s Jane Moore left in ‘constant pain’ after breaking up with her ex-husband

Are you a fan of Jane Moore’s ‘new man’? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.