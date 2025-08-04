Loose Women’s Jane Moore left in ‘constant pain’ after breaking up with her ex-husband

Loose Women star Jane Moore has opened up about her health issues following her split from her ex-husband and caring for her mum.

The TV presenter, 62, has had a difficult past few years. In 2022, she announced that she had broken up with her husband Gary Farrow after more than 20 years of marriage. And last year, she shared that her beloved mum was living with dementia and needed 24/7 care.

Now, Jane has shared that she’s been left in “constant pain” amid the struggles of the past few years.

Jane Moore ‘in pain’ after split from ex-husband

In a new interview, Jane reflected on her divorce from Gary and caring for her mother. Jane opened up about her mum’s dementia back in 2024, before appearing on I’m A Celeb.

“My elderly mother is living with dementia and is in need of 24/7 care. Seeing her once vibrant life being slowly eroded by Alzheimer’s has brought my own into sharp focus and, cliché I know, reminded me that our time on this planet is short,” she shared with The Sun at the time.

And now, according to Jane, being the power of attorney for her mother, coupled with her recent split, has enabled her to adapt a “push on through” attitude ahead of the “third age”.

What did Jane say?

Writing in Platinum, the mum-of-two recently said: “To put it mildly, it was a lot and I found myself suffering from constant abdominal pain (probably stress related) and struggling to sleep after decades of being able to nod off at the drop of a hat.”

The Loose Women star noted that her struggles caused her to have low energy as well as a feeling of fatigue. So when she had the chance to go on I’m A Celeb last year, she saw the opportunity as an “all-expenses paid reset”.

Jane’s admission after split from ex-husband

It comes after Jane candidly opened up about living alone following the end of her 20-year marriage.

During an appearance on the Loose Women podcast in May, Jane chatted to co-host Coleen Nolan about the “weird” reality of living alone following the end of her marriage.

Revealing she had just moved into a new house, Jane described it as “fabulous’ but also “quite weird”.

She explained: “I just had that real feeling of, I’m on my own. And do I feel lonely, am I having a moment where I feel lonely, as that’s not an emotion I’ve ever had to be fair.

“Then I thought no, I don’t feel lonely, but I am alone. And a lot of people muddle up being alone with being lonely.”

