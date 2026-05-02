Stacey Dooley on feeling ‘obligated’ to sleep with partner Kevin Clifton month after ‘sex-less’ relationship confession

Stacey Dooley recently admitted that she can sometimes feel “obligated” to have sex with partner Kevin Clifton.

Her admission came five months after she appeared to suggest that, after welcoming daughter Minnie in January 2023, the pair have had a largely sex-less relationship.

Stacey Dooley has been very open about her sex life, or lack of it, with Kevin Clifton (Credit: Splash News)

Stacey Dooley feels ‘obligated’ to have sex with Kevin Clifton

Stacey, who appears on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show this weekend (May 2), made the admission during a podcast chat.

She was on Luke Hamnett’s Live, Laugh, Luke podcast to discuss the Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over episode with OnlyFans creator Lily Phillips.

She made headlines after fronting a documentary about her sleeping with 100 men in a single day.

Luke quipped: “I couldn’t even [bleep] for two minutes.”

39-year-old Stacey agreed, adding: “Especially when you’ve got two-year-olds, and they’re still in the bed. It’s tiresome.

“Sometimes, I mean, you feel obligated,” she added, opening up about her lack of sex life with Strictly pro Kev, 42.

Stacey and Kevin share a three-year-old daughter (Credit: Splash News)

‘We need to start remembering how to have sex’

Her comments came five months after she appeared to suggest the pair were then in a sex-less relationship, thanks to Minnie.

During an appearance on the Parenting Hell podcast, Stacey candidly opened up about her sex life post-birth. The star, who gave birth to her daughter three years ago, revealed that she is happier sleeping next to Minnie, and not poor Kev.

“We need to start remembering how to have sex. Minnie is in our bed. I am sort of not really [bleep]ed,” she said.

Stacey sounds happier being in bed with Minnie, and not Kev! (Credit: Splash News)

Kevin was away on tour at the time, so she suggested that perhaps things would change when he returned.

She said: “Maybe when Kev is back on the scene, we will start remembering how you have sex. Then maybe I would think, Minnie, you’re going to have to go and hang out in your own bedroom now.”

Stacey then added of her nighttime routine: “We have a bit of a chat, put her PJs on and we just end up getting in my bed together. We watch one episode of Paddington and then go to sleep. I am going to bed early, at 8pm. I love it, honestly!”

Watch Stacey on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on Saturday (May 2) at 7pm.

Read more: Stacey Dooley hospitalised for emergency surgery after heartbreaking ectopic pregnancy

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