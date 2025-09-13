Stacey Dooley – who is on The Hit List tonight (Saturday, September 13) – once opened up about her sex life with Kevin Clifton post-baby.

TV star Stacey, 38, and Strictly dancer Kevin, 42, welcomed daughter, Minnie, back in January 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley)

Stacey Dooley on sex life with Kevin Clifton after the birth of baby Minnie

Back in April of this year, during an appearance on the Parenting Hell podcast, Stacey candidly opened up about her sex life post-birth.

The star, who gave birth to her daughter over two and a half years ago, revealed that she is happier sleeping next to Minnie.

“We need to start remembering how to have sex,” she said. “Minnie is in our bed. I am sort of not really [bleep].”

She then went on to explain that Kevin was away touring until the summer.

“Maybe when Kev is back on the scene, we will start remembering how you have sex. Then maybe I would think, ‘Minnie, you’re going to have to go and hang out in your own bedroom now’,” she said.

The couple had their daughter in 2023 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Stacey’s bedtime routine with Minnie

Stacey then went on to discuss her and Minnie’s bedtime routine.

They have early nights, which start with dinner and a bath for Minnie.

“We have a bit of a chat, put her PJs on, and we just end up getting in my bed together,” she said.

“We watch one episode of Paddington and then go to sleep. I am going to bed early, at 8pm. I love it, honestly!” she then added.

Stacey and Kevin are in a play together (Credit: ITV)

Kevin’s concern for the relationship

This summer has also seen Kevin and Stacey star together in the UK tour of 2:22 A Ghost Story.

However, speaking on the All That Chat podcast, Kevin expressed concern that rehearsing for the play could spill over into their home life.

“We’re not a very argumentative couple – touch wood – we don’t argue a lot,” he said.

“I’m sure it’ll be fine. But also, Stace and me are very different in that Stace can very much go do her job, do it great, and then leave it at the door and come home,” he then continued.

“Whereas I’m a bit obsessive and I have to live and breathe the character. I’ll probably bring the character home, which might get interesting. It could be the ending of us,” he then said.

“When it’s your partner in front of you who knows everything about you and all your insecurities and then you start playing this character in front of them… it’s going to be weird,” he then went on to say.

“I’m going to have to get over doing it in front of Stace, and she’s going to have to get over doing it in front of me.”

Read more: Stacey Dooley in tears over Kevin Clifton’s behaviour: ‘I cried so much the pillow was wet through’

Stacey and Kevin are on The Hit List tonight (Saturday, September 13) from 5.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know!