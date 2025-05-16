Stacey Dooley in tears over Kevin Clifton’s behaviour: ‘I cried so much the pillow was wet through’

Stacey Dooley has opened up about a time her partner Kevin Clifton left her in tears after he made a major error at home.

The TV presenter, 38, and dancer, 42, first got together back in 2019, after winning Strictly Come Dancing. Going from strength to strength, the couple then welcomed their first child, a daughter called Minnie, in January 2023.

And in a recent interview, Stacey revealed the challenges she and Kevin have faced looking after a newborn.

Stacey recalled a time she was left in tears (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Dooley on parenting challenges with Kevin Clifton

Appearing on the CEO Mum podcast, Stacey opened up about motherhood, in particular the tough times including her struggles with expressing milk.

“I’d got this pump, because she was feeding every two to three hours. So I thought let me just express some of this and then I could maybe sleep for four hours or five hours. And that would feel like a good chunk,” Stacey said.

She continued: “So, I’m wrestling with this pump, obviously it wasn’t working. So I’m sort of teary-eyed trying to get the pump to work.”

Stacey added: “I get it to work right, I get some out, I’m delighted, thrilled and I think right I can go upstairs, Kev can put this in a bottle, I’m laughing.”

The TV star then shared that she told Kevin how to store the milk. Unfortunately he didn’t screw an important part back on.

The presenter was left in tears (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey ‘cried so much’

She recalled: “I said to him: ‘Just put it in the bottle and then screw the lid on and off you go.’

“He hadn’t put on the bottom bit, you know when you have to take all the bottles apart and put them in that sterilising thing? He hadn’t put the bottom bit on.

“So he pours the expressed milk into the bottle with no bottom on it. And it just spills all over the kitchen side.”

Fuming, Stacey said she tried to remind herself that Kevin’s error wasn’t intentional. But due to her being so tired she was overcome with emotion.

She said: “I went upstairs and cried, I cried so much I remember the pillow was wet through, because I was so like [frustrated] and I thought don’t be like this, it’s not out of spite or malice, it’s a genuine accident.

“But, you’re so knackered, you think that could’ve hooked me up. So moments like that I just remember going off for 20 minutes and crying.

“And it’s funny that now, I would love to have another child. But you have to remind yourself that those first few months are a shift.”

Read more: Stacey Dooley’s relatable way she and Kevin Clifton found out they were having a baby

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.