Who set the Emmerdale Farm fires? Four suspects are in the frame including Kammy and Ross

Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle were hopeful they could finally move on in Emmerdale tonight after everything that has happened recently. But just as they agreed they needed “no more trouble”, another terrifying fire was being started at the farm by a mystery figure.

And with more blazes ahead next week, suspicion is mounting all over the village as several names end up in the frame including Joe Tate, Kammy Hadiq, Sam Dingle, Ross Barton and even returning bad boy Kev Townsend.

But who is really targeting Emmerdale Farm?

Cain wanted Robert to pay (Credit: ITV)

Robert escaped Cain’s revenge in Emmerdale but the danger isn’t over

After Cain discovered what Robert had done to Moira, he wasted no time going after him. Still recovering from major surgery, Cain enlisted Sam’s help and Robert was soon knocked unconscious and tied to a chair.

When Robert woke up, Cain was standing over him clutching a hammer. Desperate to stop him, Robert claimed Joe Tate had blackmailed him over tax issues and insisted that was why he betrayed Moira. Sam urged Cain to back off, but Cain made it clear he either joined in or walked away. Sam chose to leave.

Robert then admitted the real reason he framed Moira in the hope Cain would calm down. Instead Cain lashed out, kicking the chair over before injuring himself in the process.

Despite everything, Robert rushed Cain to hospital where they were met by Aaron and Moira. Aaron later sat down with Cain and explained that Robert was already punishing himself more than anyone else ever could.

In the end Cain agreed to let things go, acknowledging Robert had been trying to protect Victoria and that Joe Tate was the real villain in all of this. But while Cain agreed to move forward, it was obvious he hasn’t completely forgiven Robert.

As Aaron and Robert left the hospital, Aaron told him: “It’s time for a fresh start. We don’t need any more trouble.”

Unfortunately for them, trouble was already beginning.

At that exact moment, a hooded figure was seen pouring petrol over hay bales at the farm before setting them alight.

So who is behind the fires?

A hooded figure sets the farm on fire in Emmerdale, but who is it? (Credit: ITV)

Who is targeting Emmerdale Farm?

Next week Aaron and Robert become determined to uncover who is responsible for the fires after another blaze breaks out, this time dangerously close to the feed store. As panic grows, they begin looking closely at everyone around them. But who should really be worried?

Aaron thinks Joe is behind this (Credit: ITV)

1. Joe Tate

The first farm fire last month appeared to point directly at Joe Tate. He arrived at the house moments after the blaze started and it seemed very much like a warning to Robert to stay quiet about the blackmail.

Next week Aaron becomes convinced Joe is the one orchestrating everything. But could it really be that straightforward?

Ross and Sam are acting suspicously (Credit: ITV)

2. Are Ross Barton and Sam Dingle behind the fires at Emmerdale Farm?

Ross and Sam both raise suspicions next week thanks to some very odd behaviour.

After Lydia is annoyed with him for missing her dance class, Sam heads to Ross for a private chat. The pair later meet secretly in a barn at Emmerdale Farm and carefully inspect the space before deciding it is “exactly what they need”. But what are they planning?

Ross then tells Sam they need a cover story and hands him a lighter, asking him to “do the honours”. However, when Aaron and Robert approach the barn, Sam panics and runs before they can spot him.

Ross quickly claims he is actually trying to track down the arsonist and even suggests Aaron and Robert pay him for help. Robert seriously considers it and offers triple the money, though Aaron is increasingly convinced Ross is hiding something.

Later in the week Aaron and Robert follow Ross and Sam, but will they uncover the truth?

Aaron lays into Kammy, but does he know anything about the fires? (Credit: ITV)

3. Kammy

Kammy also ends up under suspicion next week after Aaron notices him acting strangely.

He turns up late for work exhausted and wearing his shirt inside out, prompting Aaron to warn him he needs to start pulling his weight.

As another fire breaks out later in the week, Aaron points out how little they really know about Kammy.

And when Aaron and Robert promise to find the person responsible for the fires, Kammy overhears the conversation and looks seriously uneasy. Could he be hiding a huge secret?

Kev is coming back (Credit: ITV)

4. Is Kev Townsend back to terrorise Robert and Aaron?

Fans were delighted when it was confirmed Kev Townsend would be returning to the soap, but his comeback could spell serious trouble for Robron.

Kev already has form when it comes to fires after setting the Christmas trees outside Aaron and Robert’s old flat alight last year, so it doesn’t take long for suspicion to fall on him.

Ross even suggests Kev could be responsible for everything happening at the farm. But is Kev really back to cause chaos once again, or is someone else using his history to throw everyone off the scent?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!