Emmerdale fans concerned for Robert as they notice devastating detail, but it could signal trouble

Emmerdale viewers are starting to ask questions about Robert Sugden’s future in the village following Victoria’s departure. And many think the show now needs to rethink his storylines.

Robert’s long-awaited return last year was met with huge excitement, and he’s barely been off screen since.But as the months have gone on, some fans are beginning to fear he could fade into the background.

Last week saw Victoria leave after struggling to cope with killing John. And with his closest ally gone, viewers think Robert could now be left isolated.

Robert wants to get the farm back (Credit: ITV)

Fans concerned about Robert’s future

After Victoria left the village, Robert discovered the old Emmerdale Farm stone and took it as a sign he should repair the farm with his family.

However, with his sister no longer around, fans worry we may not see him as often — largely because he doesn’t interact much with other villagers.

Taking to Reddit, viewers debated where his story goes next.

One fan wrote: “Where does Robert’s story go? Victoria was Robert’s rock and his best friend. Will the show create a new friend for him? She was someone he could trust to keep his secrets, and now Robert has no one he can turn to.”

Another agreed: “It will be very interesting to see where this leads. Especially as Victoria was very harsh when Robert reappeared..”

A third said he needs more friendships but questioned who that could realistically be: “The issue is finding him someone who isn’t related to Aaron. I think him and Rub and/or Caleb could be friends, and probably would have the most in common. But they would take Aaron’s side in any situations that arise.”

Another viewer suggested a fresh face entirely: “He needs a cheeky mate like Mack, but not Mack. Someone new. Maybe a childhood friend returns or someone who comes to work in the village?”

With fans calling for Robert to build new relationships, some worry that if he remains isolated it could mean less screen time. For many viewers, that’s the last thing they want.

He doesn’t really have other friends in the village (Credit: ITV)

Fans want to see more of him and Aaron

There is another frustration bubbling away too. During the recent Corriedale crossover, Aaron and Robert got engaged in the middle of the chaos.

However, after a brief mention, it has barely been discussed again. Now viewers want the soap to follow through with a proper Robron storyline — something they feel they have waited years to see.

Despite mixed reactions to special episodes in the past, some fans believe that format could finally give the couple the space they need to address everything that has happened.

One wrote on X: “There is definitely a space for a special Robron episode. There is so much still to be told and discussed.”

Another added: “Give me an Aaron and Robert special episode where they talk about their disappointment, resentment and the heartbreak of those missing six years and really delve into their trauma and mental state. Give me yelling, anger and pain and not have them ignore it.”

Whether the show takes that direction remains to be seen. But one thing is clear — viewers are invested in Robert’s future and want to see his story move forward rather than stall.

