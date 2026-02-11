Victoria’s final scenes to air tomorrow – here’s when she could return to Emmerdale

Victoria Sugden has confirmed she is leaving Emmerdale, with her final scenes set to air on Thursday February 12. But is this the end of the road for Vic, or just a temporary farewell?

Racked with guilt over killing John and the way the family have treated Moira, Victoria made the shock decision to leave in Wednesday’s episode. And despite Robert’s desperate attempts to talk her round, it looks like her mind is made up.

Victoria lied to devastated Moira over why she was selling up (Credit: ITV)

What happened in Emmerdale tonight?

Wednesday February 11 saw tensions explode in the cafe as Nicola began gossiping about Moira. Victoria snapped, stormed out and later told in Aaron about Robert’s deal with Joe to run the farm.

Joe soon arrived with an ultimatum. Moira needed to sign off on the sale and he gave them just six hours to get it done. Victoria agreed to visit Moira in prison.

Inside, Moira was relieved to see her and opened up about how tough life behind bars has been. Victoria broke the news that she and Robert had decided to sell the farm. Moira was understanding at first, but when she discovered the buyers were the Tates she flatly refused to sign.

Through tears, Moira pleaded with Victoria not to go through with it, explaining what the farm meant to her. In the end Victoria played the Harry card and Moira, heartbroken, signed the papers and handed the Tates exactly what they wanted.

Elsewhere, Robert told Cain and Matty they had sold their share of the farm to the Tates. Cain’s response was swift and violent as he threw Robert out.

Victoria told Robert she couldn’t live with the guilt (Credit: ITV)

Victoria leaving Emmerdale

After delivering the signed documents to Joe, Victoria returned home where Robert tried to comfort her. But she was clear. This had been the worst day of her life.

She admitted she does not believe Moira will walk free and confessed she cannot pretend everything is normal. “I can’t live like this, I can’t live with the guilt,” she said.

Then came the bombshell. Victoria revealed she had spoken to Diane and that she and Harry would be leaving for Portugal the very next day. Robert was left stunned, but Victoria did not look like someone about to change her mind.

Victoria is leaving Emmerdale whether Robert likes it or not (Credit: ITV)

Is Victoria leaving Emmerdale for good?

In real life, actress Isabel Hodgins is pregnant with her first child, and Victoria’s exit has been written to accommodate her maternity leave. When Isabel first announced her pregnancy, her comments suggested this could be a final farewell after 19 years on the soap.

She told The Mirror: “I will miss it. I love the people there, but I’ve worked there for 19 years, so I feel like I’ve done what I’ve wanted to do and been selfish with my career. Now, it’s time to devote my life to being a mum, that feels right to me. But there’s still FaceTime, so they won’t forget me!”

However, in a more recent interview with The Sun, Isabel reassured fans that the door has been left open.

“They told me it was up to me when I come back to the soap, which is lovely. I have been in Emmerdale for 19 years. It’s been a huge part of my life. Everyone has been so nice.”

So as Victoria prepares to swap the Dales for Portugal, the big question remains. Is this simply a break, or could events still twist again before she boards that plane?

With guilt, prison and unfinished business all hanging in the air, Emmerdale rarely does anything the easy way.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

