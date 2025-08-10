Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins has revealed she’s pregnant with her first baby – months after she tied the knot with husband Adam Whitehead.

Back in May, 31-year-old Isabel, who plays Victoria Sugden in the ITV soap, walked down the aisle with her teacher beau.

Now, three months on, she’s shared more happy news!

Isabel Hudgens and her husband Adam only tied the knot back in May (Credit: Splash News)

Isabel Hodgins pregnant with first baby

Announcing the news on Instagram, she shared a picture of the couple holding their baby scan and said: “First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes… Baby Whitehead!”

Her Emmerdale pals were quick to send their congratulations.

Lisa Riley posted: “Congratulations – absolutely wonderful news. Made up for you both.”

Emmerdale legend Danny Miller said: “So happy for you both!!!”

Michelle Hardwick commented and said: “Ahhh perfect! Congratulations to you both!”

Amy Walsh also sent her congratulations and posted: “Omgosh!!!! I knew it! I had a feeling. So happy for you guys!”

Paula Lane – who announced her pregnancy this week – added: “Yey!!!! Congratulations to you both!”

The star will wave goodbye to Emmerdale as she prepares to welcome her first baby (Credit: Splash News)

‘I didn’t want to wait’

Isabel told OK! it’s an “exciting but scary” time as they prepare to welcome their baby.

“It’s exciting but also scary, because it has happened so fast and it’s our first time. Originally, we booked a wedding for 2026, but then I realised I didn’t want to wait that long to start a family. But I also wanted to be married first, so I kept changing the goal posts, but this was always the plan!” she said.

Isabel also revealed she’ll be taking a break from the soap that made her a household name when her baby arrives.

“I will miss it. I love the people there, but I’ve worked there for 19 years, so I feel like I’ve done what I’ve wanted to do and been selfish with my career. Now, it’s time to devote my life to being a mum, that feels right to me. But there’s still FaceTime, so they won’t forget me!” she said.

