Former Coronation Street star Paula Lane, 39, has revealed she is pregnant with her third child.

The actress – who played Kylie Platt on the long-running ITV soap – is already a proud mama to Arthur, born in 2014, and Penny, born in 2016. Paula shares her children with husband Tom Shaw.

And now, Paula has announced she is expecting another child and has shared the news with her loyal legion of online followers.

The mum-of-two is expecting her third child (Credit: ITV)

Paula Lane reveals she’s pregnant

On Friday (August 8), Paula – who joined Emmerdale last year – took to her Instagram to announce her exciting baby news.

The soap star uploaded a photo of a baby scan and two cards, one that read ‘best big sister’ and one that read ‘best big brother’.

Paula captioned the post: “Some special news to share from us @sirtomshaw. Christmas just got a bit more magical. Our baby boy due December 2025.”

Paula congratulated by co-stars

As expected, fans and showbiz pals were quick to congratulate Paula in the comments section about her exciting news.

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley penned: “CONGRATULATIONS HOORAY!!! Now I can tell everyone. So much love to you Tom and the children. Can’t wait for Christmas cuddles.”

Meanwhile Danny Miller – who welcomed his third child recently – wrote: “Congratulations guys.”

Coronation Street actress Samia Longchambon commented too and said: “Ah congratulations to you all Paula!”

One of Paula’s fans also gushed: “OH MY GOD IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU.” Another chimed in and added: “Congrats Paula!! That’s amazing!”

Paula’s soap history

Paula shot to fame playing Kylie Platt on Coronation Street, making her debut in 2010. She found herself involved in several big storylines during her run on the show. However, the character was killed off in 2016.

Recently, she joined the cast of Emmerdale playing Ella Forster. However, her stint in the Dales didn’t last long as she ended up leaving after a year, with Ella’s exit scenes airing in April.

