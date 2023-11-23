Emmerdale newcomer Paula Lane: who did she play in Coronation Street? What else has she been in?

Paula Lane, the former Coronation Street star, is joining Emmerdale.

Paula will be on screen in the new year, as Ella Forster.

So what’s she been up to since she left Coronation Street? And what’s the story about her new Emmerdale alter ego?

Who is Paula Lane playing in Emmerdale?

Paula will be on our screens in January, playing village newcomer Ella Forster. She meets Mandy Dingle at a veterinary ball where Mandy is spending the evening with partner Paddy Kirk.

When trouble kicks off Ella finds herself in a fix as she sticks up for Mandy and ends up losing her job!

But Ella’s not down on her luck for long. A chance encounter with Manpreet Sharma opens up an opportunity. And it’s not long before Ella is turning heads in the village…

Who did Paula play in Coronation Street?

Paula played troublemaker turned devoted wife and mother Kylie Platt.

She was mum to Max Turner, back then just a cute toddler. But when she first arrived in Weatherfield, Max was in care and Kylie was hatching a plan to get him back, then sell him to her sister Becky and her husband Steve McDonald.

When Kylie returned to the cobbles as David Platt’s fiancee, no one was more horrified than his mum Gail! But Kylie became part of the Platt family (in fact, she got a little too close to Nick Tilsley, if you get our drift!).

Kylie had another baby – daughter Lily – and things were calm for a while. Until Max’s dad Callum Turner arrived and stirred up trouble for the whole family.

He started a romance with Sarah Platt, but after all sorts of wrongdoing, there was a dramatic confrontation during Coronation Street’s live 60th anniversary episode.

Callum attacked Sarah, then Kylie burst in and killed him by whacking him over the head!

Callum’s death was eventually pinned on Jason Grimshaw’s dad, Tony Stewart.

How did Kylie leave Coronation Street?

In 2016, David and Kylie were planning to move to Barbados to start a new life with Becky. But as they planned their departure, Kylie stepped in when her mate Gemma Winter was having words with tearaway Clayton Hibbs.

Clayton stabbed Kylie, and she died right there on the cobbles in David’s arms.

So sad!

What’s Paula Lane been doing since Coronation Street?

Paula’s a stage actress as well as a screen star, and she’s been treading the boards!

She starred in the UK tour of Kinky Boots, among others. She’s also appeared in Father Brown, and Call the Midwife.

Is Paula Lane married?

Yes, Paula married Tom Shaw in 2014. He’s also an actor, and has appeared in Coronation Street too, playing an old friend of Fiz’s from her time in care, called Kim.

Paula and Tom have two children – Arthur and Penny.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

